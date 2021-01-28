A beginner’s guide for old school RuneScape players

Since it started in 2001, RuneScape has seen over 200 million accounts created on its platform. Sure, a single player may have created multiple accounts but that’s still a huge number considering that this game is approaching its 20th anniversary this year and it’s not showing signs of stopping any time soon. And if you’re wondering what it is like to play this MMORPG, here’s our RuneScape beginner’s guide to help you out.

The first thing you should do is create your RuneScape account, and all you need are the following to get started:

Valid email address

A unique display name

Date of birth

Once your account has been created, you can log into RuneScape’s game client and create your character. After logging in, you’ll be introduced to the Tutorial Island.

The Tutorial Island

The game developer has set up an island made for RuneScape beginners called Tutorial Island where you will learn everything you need to know to play and survive in this role-playing game. In this part of the game, you will meet Gudrik. He’ll introduce you to the game’s interface and share with you some valuable tips that you can use once you set foot in Gielinor.

RuneScape’s Path System

Once you’re done with Tutorial Island, you will be transported to Gielinor where you’ll be put to do the Path System. Learning doesn’t stop after leaving Tutorial Island as the Path System was designed to help new and returning players understand the game features better. This is also the part where you will be asked to set your bank PIN, not the same bank you have in the real world but for your assets in RuneScape, and be introduced to the Daily Challenges.

The Path System is optional and you can skip it by simply going to your Adventure Tab and choosing the option, “Switch Off Path”.

Build Up Your Character

Much like any other MMORPG, you will have to develop your character in RuneScape to be able to access new skills, equipment, and quests. The great thing about playing RuneScape is you’re not forced to follow any specific journey, you have the decision to make your own path whether you’d like to solve puzzles and complete exciting quests, experience the thrill of combat, or start a farming career.

You can do all of those by building up your character and a great way to accelerate this process is by acquiring a good amount of gold that you can use to buy better equipment and train your skills faster. You can easily buy OSRS gold online to replenish your gold reserve and continue with your chosen path.

Join A Clan

RuneScape is a great way to socialize with people all over the world. You have the option to join a clan and we suggest you do this as soon as you can. Head to RuneScape forums to ask for any slot openings and you should be able to learn things faster with someone guiding you in the process. It’s also great to have a team you can lean on when you need to complete team quests and minigames.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: