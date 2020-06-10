These days the majority of internet interactions take place via mobile devices, which means that mobile app building has become one of the most important sectors of the digital economy. The use of apps has transformed every sector and none more so than the betting world.

The betting sector is expanding both in the UK and the US, and millions of people all around the world are using their mobile devices to bet on their favorite sports and casino games, which means that there has been an increasing focus on betting apps and how to build them.

Design

Building a betting app can be a time consuming, costly, and challenging business with many separate aspects to be considered. One of the essentials in betting app development is design. The online betting sector is extremely competitive, and users are not likely to linger on an app that is fiddly to use, so a focus on coming up with an intuitive and user-friendly UI/UX design is vital.

A simple, uncluttered interface is important, although there is also a trend for small animations to be included, such as animated transitions between app screens. We are visual creatures, so ensuring that the design of the app is as user friendly and attractive as possible is crucial.

Payment

These days there is a bewildering variety of payment options available for online users and those who bet through their favorite app expect to be able to conduct transactions through their preferred method. Providing as many options as possible is therefore vital, but the good news is that there are plenty of payment providers prepared to work with betting app makers, such as Skrill and Neteller, along with the traditional options of Visa and Bank Transfer.

Features

Modern consumers expect a betting app to be packed with features. A fast and easy login process, with ‘forgot password’ and ‘log out’ features is essential, as is a flexible, intuitive navigation and betting system. A wallet feature can also add to the convenience for users, along with the ability to receive notifications, quick and easy access to customer support, and the ability to accept payments and communication in the widest possible array of currencies and languages. If you check out an example of top-tier sports apps, you will usually find multiple languages are supported.

Tech Stack

When creating a mobile app, you have to select the right tech stack. There are plenty of options out there, though the most popular programming languages are Swift for iOS and Kotlin for Android. Framework and library options including Paysafe, Google Place, and Fabric, while MongoDB, HBase, AWS, and Cassandra are useful databases and cloud storage options. And when it comes to testing, many betting app developers opt for GitLab or Crashlytics.

Technical Areas

Producing a betting app is a highly technical process, and it is important to be organized from the beginning of the project. Many developers separate their processes with different teams or individuals working in different areas. The main areas to concentrate on are:

Features

Admin Panel

Frameworks and Libraries Integration

UI/UX Design

Quality Assurance

Licensing and Store Access

Aside from the technical side of developing a betting app, one of the most time-consuming aspects is in obtaining a license to operate it and then having it placed on the appropriate app store. Every country has different rules when it comes to operating a gambling platform, so you will need to comply with these if you are to obtain a gambling license. Then there is the process of getting your app onto GooglePlay or the App Store. Both have strict rules, including the importance of obtaining a license, and a number of technical requirements, such as the use of a geo-fence on the app.

Conclusion

Putting together an effective, high-quality betting app can take many hundreds of hours and build up a cost that could run into six figures. But when you consider that the global betting market could potentially be worth around $565 billion by 2022, it’s not hard to see why many entrepreneurs and developers consider it to be a profitable endeavor.

