Can I test my app? Yes, but you probably shouldn’t

If you are reading this, you’re probably one of the few people that decided to build an app completely on your own. That takes a lot of hard work and courage, and I sincerely congratulate you for it. However, after completing the first version of your final working product, comes the time to put it through its paces and test the freaking thing.

By now, you’re probably on the path to success because you’re doing something most people fail to do: not rushing your launch to market. You know that it is necessary to go through some type of Quality Assurance (QA) process and make sure your app doesn’t end up dead in the water because of some unexpected bug that shows up as soon as it hits the App Store.

So, long story short, yes, you can test your app. After all, you’ve come this far, and it could be just another challenge to overcome. However, putting all of your eggs in one basket (the basket being you) is not often recommended, especially if you had complete control over everything up to this point. The outside perspective of a QA Analyst or a Software QA Company is actually a lot more beneficial than you probably imagine. Let’s see why.

The Goal of QA & Testing

The entire purpose of every QA process is fairly simple: to create the best possible product for your customers. Ideally, this should be done by continuously testing and monitoring the application throughout the entire development process. Even so, it is always better to start at any point rather than not doing it at all.

When you really want to test an application, you’re not just looking for code errors that went under the radar. What you want is to actually push the limits of the app in several directions. You have to creatively anticipate what the most curious and the most incompetent users would do, even if it goes beyond the original purposes of the application.

Introducing this “human factor” is one of the most effective ways to gather valuable insights on your app, which will inevitably lead to better results and minimize errors in the final product. Considering all the time and effort you have already put into app development, why wouldn’t you want it to perform better than expected?

The value of outside perspective

As skilled and knowledgeable as you are, the scope of QA goes further than having a talent for software development. Think about it like this: you know the in’s and out’s of everything related to your app, you know what every feature does and how it does it, and you are already preconditioned to expect the experience you built that app for.

All of this knowledge can actually be detrimental for testing your app, as you are inseparably attached to a “creator’s bias”. And since chances are you have not created an app for yourself, working with someone else, particularly if it is someone highly qualified for the task, should introduce a much more comprehensive testing approach to your software product.

The value of outside perspective in QA & Testing is perhaps greater than in any other software development stage. Why? Because problem-solving (and problem-finding, for our case) requires perspective. And for the best results, it needs to be as wide as you can get it.

What would I need to run a great QA process?

Whether you reach out to QA & testing services or do it all yourself, there are several things you should keep in mind to make sure your QA is up to the challenge. Here’s a quick list of the highlights:

Integration: No matter the size or timeframe, development teams need QA to properly integrate with their workflow. Testing should begin as soon as there’s a functional prototype, and it would ideally continue as the product develops.

Personalization : When it comes to QA, more doesn’t always mean better. Every app’s testing needs are very specific, which is why each process should be driven by specific goals that provide value to the project. Still, try to do as much testing as you can.

Automation : Getting machines to work for you makes everything run smoother. Even if QA tasks have always been somewhat manual, implementing as many automated tasks as possible is bound to produce higher quality results in reduced timeframes.

Anticipation : Since you can’t see the future, you have to try our best to predict and prepare for it. A great QA process anticipates the most likely (and sometimes the most unlikely) scenarios in order to maximize both the project’s scalability and flexibility.

Measuring : What is measured, improves. Every QA process should have a strong focus on collecting quality insights, identifying key metrics, and using them strategically to impact all decisions regarding the software product.

“Yes, but you probably shouldn’t”

Let’s just get this out of the way: testing is not easy, nor it is tremendously hard. Just like any other field of practice, it requires creativity, experience, and know-how. Anyone can acquire all of those things through hard work and dedication, and so can you.

However, at this stage of the road, it might probably be wiser to focus more on the business side of things, rather than on development. Outsourcing QA & Testing will most likely give you the competitive edge you need to scale-up your results, and that’s reason enough to give it a try.

