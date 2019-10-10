Create websites with offline capabilities with Appy Pie’s website builder

No business in the current market can survive without a website. A website is by default a basic requirement for all businesses that wish to increase their brand reach. A business without a website is rare and only the most localized of businesses avoid having one. For a small business to gain prominence in the cut-throat white-collar industry, a good website is essential.

However, for most small business owners, a website is a luxury and creating one is often unaffordable. A website can take up to months to create and require substantial capital to maintain. A simple website requires developers with a good eye for design to create and maintain it. This is where website builders come in.

The market is full of innovative website builders for one to choose from. However, most website builders face a common problem. They do remove most of the coding aspect of creating a website, but as said a good eye for design, is a prerequisite requirement. Many websites made with builders lack an elegant design scheme. They are also clunky and overloaded with garbage pages, which lead to slowing them down.

This has, however; changed because of Appy Pie’s no code website builder. This website builder is a powerhouse in disguise. Appy Pie makes website designing easy with a plethora of inbuilt templates. New templates are added regularly and thus changing your website’s design is as easy as a pie.

The website builder takes cues from its proprietor’s market-leading app builder and lets you add features with a simple drag n drop function. Appy Pie allows website creators to purchase their own domains as well. Websites made with Appy Pie’s website builder are SEO-friendly. The websites are light and load as fast as traditional webpages shooting up the Google rankings for even the newest websites.

“We remain dedicated to providing small and medium-sized businesses with an easy and affordable solution for building websites. A website is a crucial part of every business’s digital strategy” says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder of Appy Pie. “With the website builder, we now offer users the ability to easily create functional websites for free, making it easier for them to build their digital presence.”

Appy Pie has taken the right steps to create an actual no code website builder. Users will be able to create websites within an hour. They also support a website’s scalability with its workflow automation system known as Appy Pie Connect. You can also convert your websites to apps with the help of their market-leading app building software.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is an unrivaled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge and skill. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as pie.

You can also install Appy Pie’s Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can even download the PWA version of your app through PWA Store.

