Creating your first Android application? 5 things you need to know

iOS may be considered to be the more superior operating software, but Android wins by a mile when it comes to market share globally. People love Android! As per IDC’s latest report on smartphone market share, even though Android and iOS are expected to take a hit in 2020 due to the pandemic challenges, 2021 will see rapid recovery with Android holding 86.5% of the market share.

In the long-term forecast, the overall smartphone market is expected to reach 1.511 billion units in 2024 – once again, of which Android will control a majority. It goes without saying that any business looking to digitally transform their business into apps or websites should instinctively consider an Android application. And there is no better choice when it comes to software development than Builder.ai.

Builder.ai (formerly engineer.ai), is a leading no-code software development platform that lets people build, run and scale software- faster and cheaper. With their experience of having built thousands of applications for businesses, they shared with us the 5 things everyone should ask themselves when they create their Android app.

What problem are you solving?

Knowing what problem you solve when you create an Android app helps you serve your customers better with time. And when you think of a problem, you arrive at the functionality needed to solve it. For example, if you want your customers to be able to make secure payments on your app, then the functionality your app must-have is a payment gateway. So, if you can’t name what problem you are solving, then stop there and go back to the drawing board.

Sometimes it can be overwhelming to find a place to start. Builder.ai tackled this by helping businesses test their ideas on their platform with templates. Let’s suppose that you wish to build a delivery app for your business but don’t know where to begin. You could simply click on Builder Studio, choose a template similar to your business, for example, Zomato, and let artificial intelligence make your life easy by suggesting ready features, cost, and timelines. Builder.ai makes software development as easy as ordering pizza.

What is your “special sauce”?

Answering this question enables you to distinguish yourself from the competition. A very successful example of this is Netflix that created a place for itself in everyday exchange, like “Netflix and chill.” Your own special sauce could be inspired by anything – the quality of product and services, affordable pricing, environmental friendliness, and so on.

With Builder.ai, you can have a basic product road mapped within minutes. Then, you can use your vision to customize the product – as much as you want.

What funds do you need to start?

Somebody wise once said, “He who fails to plan is planning to fail.” This is truer than ever if you’re trying to create an Android app. Without a clear idea of how much capital you need and how you plan to acquire it, you may find yourself stumbling right from the start and getting nowhere down the line.

For entrepreneurs in need of funding, Builder.ai offers a tool called Builder Now – an instant prototyping tool that helps anyone explore and visualize ideas and utilize prototypes to collect feedback or pitch to investors and raise funds. It’s fast, free, and trims out hours of specification writing and meetings – by letting you try out, rather than talk about user journeys.

Do you want to go slow or go all out?

If you want to take the big jump all at once, good for you! But for everyone else who might not have big budgets, Builder.ai is the perfect tool. With Builder.ai, you don’t need to invest heavily in software development before being 100% sure. By removing one of the biggest bottlenecks in software development, Builder.ai lets you build confidence in your idea before you invest significant time and money building it.

With this tool, you can visualize the whole software journey, screen by screen as an easy-to-understand flow chart. Make edits to your prototypes, add transitions, add features, make manual changes to prototypes and provide feedback to custom designs submitted to customers. Further, you can also collaborate with multiple touch points on your project.

Who is your partner in the journey?

We accomplish very little in life completely autonomously, and the same is true with digital transformation. The right software development company could help determine whether your venture is a success.

Traditional software development agencies are notorious for charging hefty down payments even before projects begin and SaaS platforms are known to come with security, control, connectivity and service legal agreement (SLA) issues. This is where Builder.ai can be a lifesaver. They save you money by taking advantage of the reusability of code and a global network of experts across 11 time zones. Next, Builder Cloud brings you multi-cloud access in a single platform with fine grain analytics, DevOps automation, and commitment-free cost savings. Afterward, Builder Care is a service that proactively updates your app, so you’re never blindsided by third-party changes that could easily bring it all down.

Builder.ai is only one of the many options out there in the market and you’re free to choose whatever works for you. But if you ask us, Builder.ai seems like the perfect 360-degree solution for every business out there looking to digitally transform.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: