Epson TM-88v Review

Epson is a brand that has clinched a top spot in any house. All over, Epson products are known for their durability as well as top-notch quality. The latest addition to the Epson family (TM-88V) is no exception.

The Epson TM-88V is currently the best selling receipt printer on the market. This extremely fast printer allows you to save more receipts paper and reduce your power consumption. This article will review the Epson TM-88V receipt printer.

Is Epson TM-88V Printer Better than TM-T88iv?

According to POSQuote.Com, The Epson TM-T88V receipt printer is an improved version of the TM-T88iV. It is a faster, more reliable printer for practically any installation. With a print speed of almost one foot per second for both text and graphic output, the print time is shorter. You can print logos, graphics, and even long receipts at a much faster rate.

The printer comes with print options that help you to reduce paper usage by reducing the font sizes. The printer is also capable of shrinking whitespace, thus speeding up your checkout time. The printer comes with options for USB and wireless interface as an alternative installation option. The Epson TM-T88V printer comes with driver support for many Operating systems such as Linux, Vista, Windows 2000, Android, and IOS. This allows you to install it easily anywhere with no hassle.

What are the Features of the Epson TM-T88V Printer?

The latest receipt printer rave, Epson TM-88V, has so many eye-catching features. The Epson brand is known for delivering groundbreaking reliable printers. Some of the features of the Epson TM-T88v printer include

It is a thermal printer – this means that the Epson TM-88V uses hear to create the desired impression on the thermally sensitive paper. By using the thermal line printing technology, the Epson TM-88V is fast.

It is Portable – It doesn’t weigh much so it can be transported between locations easily.

Low failure rate – with a mean cycle between failure rate of 70 million lines, the Epson TM-88V has the one lowest failure rate seen in any printer.

Extremely fast Print Speed – The Epson TM-88V has an amazing actual print speed of 300mm per second. It displays the same speed for internal graphics also

It possesses Multi greyscale printing – the greyscale multi printing feature helps you achieve a higher graphic representation quality. This feature gives you an enhanced quality of logos and graphics when you print.

It comes with an advanced Print Option – the advanced print Option helps you automatically save paper. You could save up to 30% more of the receipt paper to be used later. This paper-saving capability helps you cut costs on receipt paper and wastag3.

It works on many platforms – The latest Epson TM-T88V printer boasts of performing on various platforms such as USB and ethernet. It is easy to integrate into your laptop and comes with an inbuilt USB interface, making it easy for you to switch to USB in the future if you please.

Warranty feature – the printer comes with four years warranty and guarantees you peace of mind. This after-sales warranty exceeds those of other printers

It is available in 2 printing colors – black and white

Energy Star Certificate – the Epson TM-T88V is planet-friendly; it uses just a fraction of electrical voltage compared to the other receipt printers. The energy-saving nature of this printer means you will enjoy a reduced cost of ownership.

Paper Accommodation – The printer can have accommodation for both 50mm and 80mm paper roll.

It has a wall bracket that allows you to mount it to the wall if you choose, to give you more installation options. It also comes with a supply case for securing the cables and power bricks neatly under the printer.

The latest cover further protects your printer from dust and debris accumulation.

The printer can be used on Windows 7, Windows XP, Vista, Windows 2000, Mac Os, and Linux Operating systems.

The printer is easy to use and has other features like convenient drop-in paper loading, efficient auto-cutter assembly.

With a mean time between failure of 360000 hours, the Epson TM-T88V leads all other printers.

How Much Does the Epson TM-88V Cost?

The price of this printer starts at 296 dollars. Some versions cost as much as 312 dollars.

Why Should I Buy the Epson TM-T88V Receipt Printer?

There are many reasons we can give you why you should step out and get this printer. Here are just a few of them.

The Epson TM-T88V printer is a thermal receipt printer. It uses thermal line printing technology, meaning you get crisps, high-quality receipts.

It has a low cost of maintenance so that it won’t mess up your budget.

The receipt printer gives you a perfect, consistent print out quality. You don’t have to worry about some receipts being blurred while others are ink laden.

You can save more receipt paper, and paper reduce waste and loss with the advanced print option. Save up to 30% of your paper and have the paper last longer.

You can easily use this printer on any 0latform since it works on multiple platforms.

The Epson TM-T88V Receipt Printer works at a super-fast speed, allowing you to meet your customers’ demands requiring fast printouts.

The inbuilt USB interface allows you to port to USB later on if that is what you want.

It gives you a high-quality print output courtesy of the multi greyscale feature. You can print out graphics and logos with superb print quality.

High Mean Time Between Failure and Mean Cycles Between Failure makes the computer even more reliable.

The energy-saving nature of the printer helps you cut down on energy bills and is planet earth-friendly.

With the Epson TM-T88V Receipt Printer, you can rest easy knowing that you have a warranty of up to 4 years post-sales.

What are the Pros and Cons of Purchasing the Epson TM-T88V Receipt Printer?

We have compiled a list of the pros and cons of buying this printer for your fast-moving business.

Pros

It is very durable and portable

You can load in the paper by simply dropping it in

You don’t have to worry about ink cartridge, ribbons, or toner.

Prints very quickly, and the outputs are of high quality.

Very easy to use and helps reduce paper wastage.

Saves energy and is budget-friendly.

Comes with four years post-sale warranty

The printer is supported by various operating systems such as Linux, Windows, IOS, and Android.

Cons

It comes at a high price

It cannot be used on Android devices.

Features of the Epson TM-T88V Printer

Cost 269-349 dollars Print speed 300mm per second Mean Cycle Between Failure 70 million lines Mean Time Between Failure 360,000 hours Warranty Four years Cut Performance 2 million cuts Power Efficiency Energy star. Helps you conserve energy Paper Accommodation 50mm and 80mm

Character Size Font 1: 1.41 x 3.39 Font 2: 0.99 x 2.40 (Width x Height in mm) Character Set 95 Alphanumeric, 18 International, 128 x 43 Graphic(including user-defined page) Traditional/Simple Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Korean Safety Approvals Safety Approvals EMI standards: FCC/ICES-003 Class A Safety standards: UL1950/CSA C22.2 No. 950 Bar Code CODABAR 2D symbols: PDF417, QR-CODE, MaxiCode, Composite Symbology, GS1-128, GS1 DataBar Omnidirectional /Truncated /Limited /Expanded Operating System Microsoft® Windows 7, Vista, XP, 2000 Mac Operating S X® v10.4, v10.5, v10.6 (Power PC/Intel Processor) Linux

How Can I Activate the USB Port on My Epson TM-T88v Receipt Printer?

You should know that the USB port for this printer is under the plate at the back of your Epson TM-T88v printer. You will find it towards the right-hand side of the power connection. To activate the USB port,

Turn off your printer via the power button to stop all print jobs

Turn the printer back on and hold down the feed button until your printer starts a printing self-test.

Once the self-test is done, hold down the feed button for a few seconds. You should see a list of options.

On the first menu, choose the third option. You can achieve this by pressing the feed button three times. Next, hold down the feed button for a few seconds.

On the second menu option, press the feed button ten times. Don’t forget to hold it for a couple of seconds.

Finally, on the third menu, select the second option displayed then hold it down as usual.

Please turn off your printer and then restart it. You have activated the USB port of your printer.

Conclusion

The Epson TM-T88V Receipt Printer is one of the best printers in the market right now(source). It was designed to suit the fast-moving business; the speed and quality of printing are it’s selling points. With high quality, you can rely on and four years warranty, we recommend you purchase this printer. Go ahead and buy this printer for your business

