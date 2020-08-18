Famous “Sky City Group Casinos” has been digitized into an online casino

When it comes to entertainment and having fun, New Zealanders are not left behind. This is complemented by a wide range of casinos and entertainment centers also available. Of the many entertainment big names in the country, SkyCity Entertainment Group remains one of the big names.

The company operates casinos, hotels, and other utilities while giving New Zealanders the avenue to have as much fun as they can get. But with the continuous rise of the internet, it only makes sense that casinos also exist on the web. SkyCity Entertainment Group recognizes this opportunity and has decided to take advantage of it. Sky City Online Casino can now be categorized as a brand new casino in New Zealand available to Kiwis.

Despite the possible hurdles, with some being legal, SkyCity now operates a subsidiary online casino.

About SkyCity Entertainment Group

The SkyCity Entertainment Group is a gaming and entertainment company that serves, majorly, New Zealanders, but and Australia also. It is one of the top companies that help citizens of the country enjoy a large bulk of gaming entertainment. However, it is more popular for its casino operations.

Sky City Grand Hotel

While it is a gaming and entertainment company, it also provides other utilities aimed at improving the experiences of users. These utilities are not free, though. They include hotels, bars, and restaurants.

SkyCity, with its popularity and user satisfaction, has also expanded its operations outside of New Zealand. While it has not expanded into a lot of locations and jurisdictions, it still operates beyond New Zealand. Another country where its operations are known is Australia.

Sky City boasts of:

22 restaurants

21 bars

4 hotels

5 casinos

4 locations

1 online casino.

Its hotels come in four and five-star variants. In any case, SkyCity casinos over a variety of games; a lot of them! Players can have fun for as long as they might want.

Here you can see all-land based Sky City casinos in New Zealand and Australia:

Casino Games Opened Country Sky City casino in Auckland The largest branch boasts of 2,100 gaming machines and 150 table games. 1996 New Zealand Sky City Queenstown Casino This casino boasts with 86 gaming machines and 12 gaming tables. 2000 New Zealand Sky City Adelaide Casino It boasts of 990 gaming machines and 90 gaming tables. 2000 Australia Sky City Casino Hamilton The casino boasts of 339 gaming machines and 23 gaming tables. 2002 New Zealand Sky City Wharf Casino Smaller casino with 6 gaming tables and 74 gaming machines. 2018 New Zealand

Who owns Skycity Entertainment Group? Skycity Entertainment Group is a public gaming and hospitality company with its headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand. The owner of Skycity Entertainment Group are Graeme Stephens (CEO) Rob Hamilton (CFO) as key people in the company. Their main products are casinos and hotels.

It goes to show that whichever branch of SkyCity you walk into, you are bound to find the excitement you seek. To play, you must be at least 20 years of age and provide a valid means of identification.

Going by how much entertainment they already offer in physical locations, as well as the satisfaction of their patronizers, it is only natural that SkyCity casino is expanded for more entertainment. This happened in 2019, with SkyCity going digital.

Technology has prevailed

SkyCity decided to go digital in mid-2019. The digitization was aimed at offering customers the ability to play most of the normal casino games online.

This is the interface of the first virtual online casino from New Zealand – Sky City.

While there are no online casinos in New Zealand, it is not news that New Zealanders still play online casinos provided by foreign companies.

To better provide a wider range of opportunities and entertainment for its customers, SkyCity partnered with Gaming Innovation Group (GIG), a Malta-based gaming company.

The result of the partnership birthed SkyCity’s first online casino, which is the only one for the company so far. The online casino was built using the online gambling license used by GIG which was issued by the Malta Gaming Authority.

The online casino has a wide range of available games as well. They include:

Progressive jackpots

Bingo

Pokies

Video poker

Live casino, etc.

High tech features by GIG

Resulting from the partnership with GIG, lots of other games are also available to players. These other games are from all the top game providers and big game studios.

This includes games from

NetEnt

Evolution Gaming

Amaya, and more

It promises an exciting experience.

The online casino is not connected to the physical ones. Hence, winnings and balances cannot be transferred between them. They operate exclusively.

However, as it stands, the online casino does not have a mobile app yet. This is because the online casino is not yet open to players across the world.

It is only open to New Zealanders. To play the online casino, you have to be in New Zealand and provide a valid means of identification.

Virtual high tech casinos VS land-based casinos

Technology is advancing every day, hour and minute. Technology has made life much easier for people in all aspects of their lives. From health care, to sports, business, and even things like gambling. Here we will take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of technological online casinos compared to the classic land-based casinos.

Services Virtual casinos Land-based casinos Number of games ✔ Unlimited ✖ Limited Working Hours ✔ 24/7 ✖ Fixed opening times

Legal issues with government

As it stands, online gambling in New Zealand is prohibited. This is by virtue of the Gambling Act of 2003. First, the Act provides that all forms of gambling are illegal unless it expressly allows it.

It then goes on to say that remote interactive gambling is illegal in Section 9(2)(b). In layman terms, “remote interactive gambling” includes online gambling. Therefore, online gambling – which is a big part of online casinos – is not even regulated. It is illegal. So, online casino services cannot be provided in New Zealand.

However, the law does not prohibit the playing of online casinos if the service provider is operating overseas.

To break it down:

If you play an online casino provided in New Zealand (or through a website based in New Zealand), it can be a violation of the Gambling Act.

New Zealand (or through a website based in New Zealand), it can be a violation of the Gambling Act. If you play an online casino provided outside New Zealand (or through a website based outside New Zealand), it is not a violation.

You can learn more about gambling prohibition in New Zealand.

It appears this is one of the things SkyCity took into consideration when they opted to use GIG’s online gambling license. For now, online gambling in New Zealand is not regulated as is the case in Sweden’s new gambling law.

At the end

SkyCity has gone digital. First casino ever in NZ was a Sky City casino in Auckland, the last one, for now, is virtual or online Sky City casino. Players now have a wider range of options regarding what game to play and how they would like to play.

When you are around in New Zealand, visit the website, and get to witness the casino experience at your convenience.

