Here are all the upcoming games you should probably be pre-ordering

Anyway, the second half of 2019 looks to be just as awesome as the first half was for gaming, with some huge titles from well-respected studios coming out. That’s going to continue into 2020 as well, so here’s the rundown on what you should totally pick up.

Here are the hottest upcoming games you should totally pre-order

Winter is coming, and so is a bumper crop of games to see you through the cold months. This list isn’t exhaustive, but it does have the cream of the crop in it, including collectors editions.

August 30

Astral Chain (Switch) – $60

Look, this is the latest hotness from Platinum Games. Do I need to give you another reason to pick this up?

The Dark Pictures Man of Medan (PS4 and Xbox One) – $25

Do you like story-driven games like Until Dawn? Love to decide who lives and who doesn’t? Have the price of a pizza in your wallet? Grab this.

September 6

Gears of War 5 (Xbox One, PC) – $60

Do you want to know what happened after the events in Gears 4‘s story? Of course you do. It’s out September 10 if you buy the Standard Ed, or Early Access on the 5th if you buy the Ultimate Edition or have Game Pass

NBA 2K20 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch) – $60

Look, it’s this year’s must-buy for all you wannabe ballers out there. Just buy the thing, ’cause it’s in the game, or something.

September 13

Borderlands 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – $60

Get all the lootin’, shootin’, vault-huntin’ that you can shake a boomstick at. What’s not to like? Oh, except the Epic Store exclusivity for the PC version. That sucks like a herd of skags…

September 20

Nintendo Switch Lite console – $200

You might not need it if you already have a Switch, but you want it. You want all of the colors. You want them. Getting all three will definitely make your wallet Lite…

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch) – $60

Yes, it’s a remaster. Yes, it’s a classic. Yes, this should be on your to-get list.

September 27

FIFA 20 (Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC) – $60

Our resident football head (okay, soccer to US fans), Curtis, probably had this on pre-order last year. Do you like kicking balls around a field? This is probably the game for you.

October 4

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – $60

Do you like Tom Clancy games? Of course you do. Go back behind enemy lines yet again with this squad-based shooter.

October 22

WWE 2K20 (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – $60

What’s better than watching wrestling other than actually wrestling? Get all your muscle-bound soap opera fighting in the latest installment of the franchise.

October 25

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – $60

Calling all Tier 1 Operators, the soft reboot of the Modern Warfare is here to really find out what happened with your mother. Get all the squeakers and insults you can handle in the multiplayer mode once you finish the new campaign. Heck, just play the multiplayer, we know that’s why you bought another COD game.

October 31

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch) – $60

Being a ghostbuster must suck when you’re scared of your own shadow, but Luigi somehow manages to make it work. Grab your vacuum and get ready to clean house.

November 8

Death Stranding (PS4) – $60

We still don’t know much about this game, other than it has a baby in a bottle, some weird floating things, and ladders. Wait, is this Kojima’s ode to Bubble Bobble? Anyway, it’ll be great so buy this if you own a PlayStation 4.

November 15

Pokemon Shield (Switch) – $60

Pokemon Sword (Switch) – $60

Pokemon Sword and Shield (Switch) – $120

Look, it’s the tried-and-tested moneymaker for Nintendo, a double-game stuffed with Pokemon. Go forth in the world, enslave small animals to fight each other, and fight Gym Leaders because that’s just how things go. Get one game, get the other game, heck get both because you know you want to.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – $60

Padawan, your time runs short. Training you must get. Stay hidden you must. Dodge the Imperials while you try to revive the Jedi Order. Tall order, let’s hope you’re better than that Skywalker puke…

2020

March 3

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4) – $60

Look, Square has been promising this game for almost as long as the original has been out. After all that waiting, it can’t be a disappointment, can it? Get it or be square.

March 6

Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – $60

Future London needs you to stop it turning into a cesspit of epic proportions. Play as anyone, literally anyone, and rage against the machine. Stark crazy drunk grandma? Ex-boxer-turned-bar-owner? The choice is yours, so is the fight.

April 16

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – $60

To say this is one of the most anticipated games of recent years is an understatement. CDPR isn’t known for first-person shooters, so it’ll be real interesting to see an FPS augmented by their usual RPG skills. Oh, and it has Keanu Reeves in it, because apparently John Wick is still alive in a hundred years.

