Here are your free Twitch Prime games and deals for November 2019

If you have Twitch Prime and are looking for some new games to play, you should definitely check out the free games available for Twitch Prime subscribers in November 2019.

Just like PlayStation and Xbox each month, Twitch also offers users free games to enjoy, but unlike the previous two, Twitch also offers free in-game items each month, as well. Let’s check them out below.

Free Twitch Prime games and deals for November 2019

If you have Twitch Prime, you’ll be able to snag five free games in November, as well as four premium in-game loot packs for other games. To claim your loot, head over to the Twitch Prime loot website here.

You can check out the full list of games available from November 1-30 below:

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Planet Alpha

Sword Legacy Omen

Turmoil

Double Cross

In-game loot for November includes things for the following games:

Teamfight Tactics

Rocket League

PUBG Mobile

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR

Honestly, there’s a lot of good things here that you get with your Twitch/Amazon Prime membership. Darksiders II is great and the in-game loot is for many popular games. If you need to connect your Amazon account to Twitch, make sure to follow our handy guide.

What do you think? Anything you’re interested in trying out? Plan on snagging any of the in-game loot? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.