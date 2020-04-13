How do technologies change online gaming in New Zealand?

The last few years have seen paradigm changes for New Zealand’s online gambling industry. Trends are on the rise, with some advancing and others fading away. These trends are hard to ignore as they determine the face and direction that the industry will take.

Gambling in New Zealand Today

Most New Zealand citizens are now familiar with online gambling sites. With international casinos in Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Queenstown, and Auckland, Kiwis remains a haven for gamblers.

In addition to casinos, you’ll also find slot machines across New Zealand. Lotteries and horseracing are also part of the NZ gambling industry. Online casinos are of late gaining massive customers in New Zealand. However, the current laws prohibit anyone from setting up a casino in the country. Nevertheless, you can play at safe and best New Zealand casino sites if the operator is based overseas and if you are 18+ years old.

New Zealand’s online gambling is fast growing with the set-up of new players such as NZD casinos. Critics also have their fair say, with most faulting the government for promoting the gambling industry.

Over the years, the online gambling industry’s popularity is surging, with lots of new Zealanders joining the games. In the 2015 financial year, for example, the gaming expenditure for New Zealand surpassed $2 billion. The figures are not inclusive of the money the netizens spent on payments in the online gambling sites.

The majority of online casinos allow customers to deposit and withdraw money into their accounts quickly. Most of them use the dollar as the common currency and prohibit customers from transferring their earnings to other accounts.

New Zealand’s department of internal affairs controls gambling. The department’s take on gambling is straightforward. Besides, it requires some proceeds from gambling to benefit the community. For online wagering, no rules apply as it is illegal in the country.

Kiwi Gambling Trends

Mobile-Friendly Games

The last few years have been a hallmark of the rise in popularity for online gambling. As of now, gamblers not only use their phones to gamble but also pay for each stake. The 2019 gambling industry report also proves the growth of the industry.

According to the report, mobile transactions in online gambling are increasing. The rise in online gambling also brings with it bad vices such as credit card frauds and game abuse, with the two on the rise.

New Zealand gambling organizations state that mobile transactions make up to 70% of the online gambling industry’s transactions. The report also mentions that the online gambling industry has been steadily growing over the last five years.

Back in 2012, the gambling industry had a growth rate of 6% when compared with the 2011 figures. When you compare 2018 to the 2011 growth rate, it amounts to 95%.

Crypto Deposits

Most online casinos accept bitcoin payments with many customers using bitcoins for casino deposits and withdrawals.

As of today, there are many cryptocurrency trends in the online gambling industry. First, the use of cryptocurrencies for online gambling. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in online gambling, though there are others such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. Note that the use of bitcoins in casinos is rising, and it’s one of the most accepted forms of crypto.

Cryptocurrencies are like a universal currency worldwide as most countries accept bitcoins and other currencies’ payments. The use of cryptocurrencies also has fewer limitations, which most gamblers love, especially when they stake large sums of money.

Arguably, over time, cryptocurrencies will replace cash in the online gambling industry due to their growing popularity. The cryptocurrency market will also strengthen its influence and stability before countries can assign regulatory bodies to manage them. These regulatory authorities will protect the consumers and ensure the cryptocurrencies companies uphold the law.

Virtual Reality Gaming

Over the last five years, virtual reality gambling has been rising in popularity. With recent innovations such as ready player one that gives VR users’ real world views, the advancements in VR mesmerizes many. In the coming few years, we can anticipate the advancing of virtual reality features.

This year, online VR casinos give users a land-based user experience. Here you will enjoy holding real virtual cards and playing cards with other players. You can also chat with your dealer as the VRs feature an immersive experience. Unlike smartphones and PCs, you have no screen barriers, and you’ll enjoy the quiet and real casino atmosphere.

With the VRs, gamblers will enjoy a new online gambling experience. Though VR is not to the point where the players look like real humans, you’ll still enjoy gambling in VR. Users will also enjoy more interaction in the VR games. As time moves, we should expect VR to take a notch higher in simulating real experiences to casino players.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: