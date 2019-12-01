How to make that perfect logo design for your business

A logo tends to be a small representation of your brand, regardless of how small or large your influence extends. It tends to be one of your first points of creativity as a business too. Here are a few steps to creating the perfect logo for your business or start-up:

Understand why you need a logo

Think about a logo as your business’ profile picture. Will it lure people to want to know more and be associated with your brand? Will it give a lasting impression on current as well as potential clients? Does it represent your business at a glance? A great logo communicates what you stand for, makes a brilliant first impression and should set you apart from your competition.

Using A Logo Design Maker

If you’re using a free online logo maker you will want to consider what fonts and colors you should be using. There are several online logo makers to select from. Logomyway has thousands of logo designers and hundreds of logos to select from.

Define your brand identity

A logo is a representation of your brand. Consider it somewhat like putting a face to a name. You need to understand your business and how you would like to be identified in the market. It may not be a necessary step just for logo creation; however, knowing what your business stands for makes it easier to create a logo that complements the uniqueness of your brand.

Find Inspiration

Trying to discover what kind of logo you want your brand to be represented by is tough on so many levels. But here’s a simple guide to getting it done.

Start with a simple brainstorm. A proper brainstorm might just be what you need to come up with a look and feel of the logo. Start with noting down every idea that comes to mind…with brainstorming, there are no bad ideas. Note all of them down. Any idea can spark an ingenious solution so do not undermine any of them.

Secondly, think like your audience. How would you like to be perceived? How would your brand be described from an outside point of view? Take note of what would be important to someone in your demographic.

Finally, get more people involved. Perspective matters especially when it comes to people who want more for your business. A one-person point of view is fine but you do need a second, third and even maybe tenth eye to see what everyone else may have missed. With brainstorming, all ideas are welcome as long as you remember that in the, it will be your opinion and your logo that represents your business. Look to people in your department, your mentors and business partners if any. Think about how your business can be visualized in your logo

Know your competition

This has nothing to do with copy-pasting what anyone else is doing. Check out the competition to get a feel of what is being done in your industry of focus. Take note of the color schemes, the logo quality all round and keep an eye out for trends that have seemingly been overused in order to avoid them. From this, you can brainstorm ideas on how to set yourself apart in the market.

Customizable

Your logo will be used on various media; from websites and fabric to envelopes. Your logo needs to be adjustable and scalable in order for it to look just as good in black and white as it does in colour.

Design/ Typography

You really do not want your logo to look like the Comic Sans in its territory. Take a look at the fonts, gradients, and colors that would make your logo look like a winner. Not every font works with the niche you’re trying to identify with so don’t stick to a font just because you’re used to it. Different fonts definitely serve different purposes and portray different messages.

Icons

Icons are a symbol that set you apart from your competition. Think about all the icons that you can mention off the top of your head without necessarily having the name of the business attached to it. For instance the Apple logo and so many others. You must, however, realize that it’s not mandatory for your logo to include an icon. There are numerous text- or initial-based logos that stand out just as they are without an icon.

Sketching

If you’re going to end up working with a graphic designer, it’s important to have a sketch, however rough it may be, that shows what kind of design you want. A plus is that it helps you remember and takes the image out of your brain and gives it the first breath of life.

Here’s a cheat sheet about what makes a good logo:

Is it memorable? (Can you tell what it is?) Is it unique and distinctive? Is it customizable? (Can it work in different sizes, on various media, in black and white as well as color) Does it reflect your brand identity? Is it timeless? (Will your logo be identifiable even after a new fade/ wave has passed?)

These pointers literally serve as a simple guide to getting your logo to be what you want it to be and ultimately serve its purpose. Do remember that at times it may not be what works for you but what is best for your brand.

