Is JavaScript the best choice for artificial intelligence and machine learning?

Businesses are using artificial intelligence for many different tasks in the everyday work environment and beyond. While developers have yet to fully harness the power of artificial intelligence, its use cases continue to grow at an exponential rate.

AI is the widely-encompassing branch of computer science concerned with the building of smart machines. These machines typically required human intelligence in the past. As an interdisciplinary science, artificial intelligence has many different approaches to its technology and practices. Machine learning, data science, and deep learning are areas of artificial intelligence – and they have had an effect on nearly every sector of the tech industry and beyond.

From JavaScript development companies and JavaScript developers to Python engineers and experts, there are a few different languages ranked among the top for creating AI applications.

What is JavaScript?

JavaScript is a programming language that allows developers to implement complex features on web pages. Every time a site page does more than just display static information for its users to read or look at, JavaScript is involved in that process alongside HTML and CSS. From displaying interactive maps and timely content updates to animated graphics and scrolling videos, JavaScript is at work in some way to make this content work online.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, specifically machine learning, TensorFlow.js is the most well-known name. TensorFlow.js is a JavaScript library created by Google as an open-source framework for machine learning models in browsers.

Why Use JavaScript for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence?

There are quite a few reasons why developers choose to use JavaScript for their machine learning projects.

JavaScript is the most popular programming language of the moment. – While using JavaScript for machine learning isn’t the most popular practice out there, the language itself definitely is. As the demand for more and more machine learning and artificial intelligence applications arise, it’s only a matter of time before JavaScript becomes a top language for this application.There are many resources available for learning about JavaScript in general, how to maintain Node.js servers, and the deployment of applications written in the language. While there aren’t many mature machine learning packages on the market for JavaScript’s Node Package Manager, the ecosystem surrounding it is large and continues to grow. Its useful tools will no doubt come into play soon and reach maturity in the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

JavaScript’s origins are in security. – Compared to Python (a popular language for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications), JavaScript makes security a top priority. After all, it was designed to allow third-parties to run scripts on a computer with access to personal files at times. By its design, JavaScript can’t access files or even the operating system of another computer. This makes it an ideal choice for machine learning and artificial intelligence programming.

Machine learning is accessible to frontend and website developers with JavaScript. – Sadly, website and frontend developers are commonly left out of the conversation when it comes to machine learning projects. JavaScript, however, makes machine learning accessible to frontend developers.While machine learning tools are typically preferred to be server-side applications, as the servers are where the computing power lies, this has made it difficult for frontend developers to get in on the action. With JavaScript, frontend devs help improve the machine learning tools available today and for the future.

JavaScript is a universal, cross-platform programming language. – The universality of JavaScript makes it an incredible advantage for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. Node.js allows developers to run JavaScript code in a server-side environment while React Native brings JavaScript code to the native mobile application environment. Eventually, the programming language will also allow developers to develop desktop applications as well.

JavaScript allows for quick development time. – JavaScript is very quick to develop and, in some cases, is even faster than Python. It provides an interactive loop to make debugging easy on a solid development framework. The language itself has high computational performance and is also hardware-accelerated.Unlike PHP or other scripting languages, JavaScript works in any web page and many different kinds of applications thanks to support in other languages. It’s incredibly versatile and allows developers to also extend the functionality of apps by writing snippets or third-party add-ons.

The possibilities of the future of JavaScript, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are exciting for both developers and businesses alike. While its use cases within the field are still relatively new, an increasing number of companies are experimenting with artificial intelligence and machine learning applications that run on the device of the end-user.

This opens a world of possibilities for JavaScript. As devices continue to get more and more powerful, the opportunity to grow these possibilities will only expand.

