League Of Legends guides for beginners

League of Legends (LoL) is probably the most popular game in the world right now. According to Active Player, LoL has approximately 150 million registered players with more than 117 million players engaging monthly.

Whether you are contemplating on playing this game or you have just downloaded it for the first time, starting out on a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) can be quite challenging because there are so many players in the community today who will expect you to know how to play the league of Legends and play it well.

If you are looking for a simple and quick way to learn the basics and successfully make it through a match look no further; these League of Legends Guides will cover the fundamental basics and help you to hit the ground running.

What Is the League of Legends?

League of Legends (LoL) is a multiplayer online battle arena video game that was developed by Riot Games in the year 2009. Inspired by the Défense of the Ancients (DotA) video game of 2003, Riots developed a stand-alone game in the same genre. The game is free to play and is available for macOS and Microsoft Windows. If you want to be identified as a gamer, you definitely have to familiarize yourself with LoL. It’s no surprise that League of Legends has been the best MOBA Esport for several years now.

LoL or league is a team-based competitive game that is focused on strategy and outplaying your opponents. As a team, your main aim is to break the enemy’s Nexus before the enemy’s team gets to yours. The game is fast-paced and a high-level strategy must be used to beat the enemy while still keeping the macro elements in check to support your team to victory.

As League evolved, so did its design, philosophies, and methodologies. In a standard league game, ten players are picked and split into two teams of five players each. These teams battle it out on a map known as the summoner’s rift. Every player controls an individual character known as a champion.

Currently, there are more than 140 champions and new ones are continuously being added as the game develops. Each champion has special play styles, abilities, and powers. Just before the game starts, each team is given the opportunity to select their champions.

Now, if you are a beginner, don’t worry too much about getting the perfect character to fit in. Instead, test out different characters and you will realize that the more champions you try, the better your chances of finding your most ideal play style.

Don’t be limited at the beginning. You can try, attack damage, tanky support, melee fighting, and many others until you are sure what to do. However, most game options are not available until your profile gets to level five, and therefore when your profile is still young, you can play as many champions as you can get.

As you continue engaging, try to learn one position very well. Play it over and over again repeatedly until you master that champion. This will help you to become a competitive player.

How Do You Win the League of Legends?

The ultimate goal of League is to destroy your enemy’s base but it’s not that easy. As you try to kill all your enemies and destroy their base, they will also be trying to do the same. The turrets and waves of minions constantly spawn making it very difficult.

Don’t rush to the enemies’ base at the beginning of the game because you will be too weak and will definitely die. Instead, earn gold to buy items so that when you collide, you will have an upper hand and push to victory.

