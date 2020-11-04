Main steps for effective software product development

It goes without saying that software is an inseparable part of our daily routine in 2020. Can you imagine any activity that is not powered by computer-related processes? Apparently, you’ll say no. But if you dig deeper, you’ll see that software development is an organized process with pre-defined procedures and steps to follow. It is called the Software Development Life Cycle or SDLC – a collection of rules that allow software developers to turn the idea into a unique software product.

Let’s review the main steps that allow coders to meet the project requirements and develop a unique software product.

Brainstorming

It is clear that absolutely everything in this world begins with a simple idea. But to turn it into reality, it should be carefully thought over. Meticulous planning is probably the main phase of product development when a dev team needs to understand the scope of work, define the main ways that can help meet the predetermined objectives. When an outline or a detailed plan is worked out, it is easier to move forward. Everything begins with brainstorming.

Analyze the Feasibility of Your Project

Remember that attractive design and clean code are not enough to develop a software product. Firstly, you need to understand the main goals of this project and the requirements of your customer. This is where the use of feasibility analysis might be a good idea. It demonstrates technical and economical aspects that influence the process of app development. You need to calculate time estimates, resources, and determine the project cost and ROI. Remember, if you want to avoid all issues, you need to have structured documentation. A comprehensive analysis of all requirements is of utmost importance for any software dev team.

Design

It is evident that the design of your future mobile app or program is an integral component of project development. At this phase, the dev team needs to create comprehensive software architecture. Simply put, at this stage, developers should create the whole structure of their project. They need to model visually absolutely everything ranging from the functionality of the product to choosing the main hardware components. When the design is approved, it is time to move on to software development.

Development Stage

At this stage, software developers need to write code and finally convert documentation into the tool that can meet the needs of your business. This stage usually takes more time than the previous ones, but it’s the backbone of the whole process.

Testing

When the software product is already built, it is time to move on to the next stage – integration and testing. It goes without saying that an app can’t be launched until it is tested.

This is where the Quality Assurance team makes a series of tests such as acceptance testing, functionality testing, systems integration, etc. The overriding purpose of all these tests is to make sure the code is clean and doesn’t have any bugs. When the development team understands that the code is free from bugs, it is time to deploy the application.

Deployment

At this stage, the newly built app is moved to the production stage. No matter how complex the project development is, it should be released and the actual users should download and test it.

Maintenance

It’s the final stage of the software development cycle. It’s a crucially important stage when the software is polished, improved, and fine-tuned according to the feedback of users. Moreover, at this stage, developers also robust the functionalities of the app, improve its performance, add new features, and meet the requirements of users.

Overall, these are the main steps in software development. However, they may vary depending on the company’s needs. Moreover, it can be shaped to the requirements of each particular project to achieve certain goals. It empowers the dev team to focus on more important elements in an efficient manner.

