Most played online video games in 2020

The world of online video games is great and right now it is bigger than it has ever been with millions of people from all around the world playing on their favorite games on a daily basis. We are only a few months into 2020 but we can already see which games are the favorites amongst players, so to give you a good insight, we have decided to put together this page of the most played online video game in 2020.

GTA V

The Grand Theft Auto series of games are legendary, they always seem to do well and has been around for years they are highly regarded in the industry. GTA V has been around for 7 years and it is definitely one of the best Rockstar developed games to ever exist.

Gamers from all around the globe play on this game with the hopes of having hours of fun and it was recently announced that in 2020 there were more than 190,000 players who played on GTA V throughout 2020. In 2019, Rockstar decided to add the renowned GTA Casino, which proved to be a huge success. GTA Casino works similarly to how a regular casino or mobile casino online works, just that you play with the in-game currency instead of real money.

Destiny 2

Another top game which is really popular is Destiny 2. This is an action-packed game that is available on various different consoles including Xbox One and Playstation 4. As of 2020, there are more than 292,000 Destiny 2 players it is clear to see that the developers of the games have done a brilliant job. This game is known for its awesome themes and the great fun that it provides, so if this sounds appealing to you as well as all of the unique features that come with it too then be sure to get playing on Destiny 2.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a world-renowned online video game that has taken the industry by storm as of late. This game has lots of action and the graphics are absolutely brilliant. There are many top features and it is easy to see why so many people love playing it. There are currently more than 764,468 CS:GO players worldwide.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is the sequel to the original Dota video games and it has got dozens of excellent features that all add up to make it one of the best games available to play on in 2020. The multiplayer option on this game is really popular and we suggest all of our readers to try it out. Statistics show that there are around 1,033,925 players at this current time.

PUBG

PUBG, also knows as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a well-developed online multiplayer game which is published by the popular PUBG corporation. This is a battle royale game and it has recently become one of the most played video games with players from all around the world. The game offers lots of top bonuses as well as a terrific overall gaming experience with more than 1,091,897 players worldwide.

Apex Legends

With around 2 million players, Apex Legends is certainly a world-renowned video game and there is no denying the fact that it is only going to increase in terms of popularity in the near future. This game is unique, well-developed, fun and thrilling so we can see just why so many of our readers love playing on it. If you haven’t played on Apex Legends yet, then you need to make sure you do!

Minecraft

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few years then you would have heard of Minecraft. The popular video game took the world by storm a few years ago and since then it has managed to stay relevant. The game has over 1.4 million players and is available on various platforms, including PC and PS4.

Crossfire

Crossfire is a gun themed game that focuses on the player trying to shoot relevant targets in order to achieve a high score. The graphics on this game stand out the most and in addition to this it is known for being extremely fun too! In 2020 the game will become available on Microsoft platforms and there are now 8 million players who frequently play on the game.

League of Legends

League of Legends has over 8 million players and it is regarded as a highly competitive, action strategy game. The game is published by Riot games and players on both iOS & Android devices can play on it. You can download League of Legends for free and we are sure you will have a great time when playing on it.

Fortnite

Fortnite is the number 1 game on this list and with over 10 million players, this really won’t come as a surprise to many people. Fortnite has been dominating the industry and with all the top trends that have been emerging, it is clear to see why so many people class it as their favorite game in 2020.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: