Next-gen online website builder to use in 2020

Nowadays, digital business is becoming more popular as compared to the local shop businesses. Many businessmen had replaced their local stores to the e-commerce and Shopify stores. Well, this practice is also becoming popular across the world.

The biggest advantage of having an online business is that whether there is a curfew or a lockdown outside, your sales rate will never decrease. Similarly, if you are an entrepreneur, a motivational speaker, or a well-known personality, then you should be introducing your services through a portfolio website.

In simple words, the best way to start an online business is a website. You can also start selling your products through social media, but if you want to boost your product sale, then you should be using a website. After listening about the benefits of having a website, you would be thinking to hire a web developer. Well, hiring a web developer is not a bad idea, but he will charge you a lot.

How about saving money by developing a website on your own? Yes, now, you can develop as well as can design a professional-looking website in just a few minutes by using the 8b Website Builder. In this article, we are going to share every single detail about this Online Website Builder. Not only this, but we will also guide you properly to design a website by using this tool.

What is 8b?

8b is an online web-building site that can be accessed easily through any device, including PC and Smartphone. This website is developed by using multiple programming and markup languages. The biggest advantage of using 8b is that you don’t need to learn any kind of programming language. It features an easy to use drop and drag interface. All you need is to use tools present on this site to create your personal website or blog in just a few seconds.

Most of the time, a user becomes confused regarding the usage of tools. At this point, you can take guidelines from the help option. Almost every solution to the problem is mentioned in the help activity bar.

Another interesting fact about this platform is that websites designed by using 8b Online Website Builder are mobile-friendly. Whether you are thinking to create a portfolio website, an e-commerce store, or an affiliate blog, you can fulfill your desire in less than an hour by using 8b.

Advantages

After going through the introduction session, you would have noticed a lot of advantages of using 8b Website Builder. Well, those were just a few of them. Now, we are going to discuss the benefits of using 8b Drag and Drop Website Builder in depth.



Free to use: Many websites ask for the monthly or annual registrations to design a platform, but coming to the 8b website builder, you don’t need to pay a single penny. In simple words, you can design a complete website free of cost.

Mobile-responsive: Most of the time, some special markup languages like Bootstrap are used to create a mobile-responsive website. On 8b Website Builder, you don’t need to make any special effort to learn and use the Bootstrap because all of the websites created through this platform are mobile-friendly.

Easy drop and drag interface: The most interesting advantage that we have noticed about this platform is its interface. 8b features easy to use drop and drag interface. Every tool and feature is mentioned very clearly on the site. Still, if you get nervous while using this platform, you can take help from customer support.

Themes/Templates

After getting a login on this platform, you will find a diverse range of templates or themes on this site. There are more than 200 website themes. These themes are available for any kind of website. Most of the themes are absolutely free to use, but if you are looking for a unique item, then you must be trying the paid themes of the 8b website builder.

Whether it is a free or a paid theme, you will never get disappointed by the quality. Every template is designed by using high-quality CSS colors. Now, you don’t need to waste your precious time in designing a template. Just select any of the one from the 8b templates collection and start making changes in it.

How to create a website using 8b?

It is extremely easy to create, design, and publish a website by using 8b Online Website Builder. Due to the simple and easy to use interface, you don’t need to learn any computer language or to watch tutorials on YouTube. Now, make a professional-looking website in the following steps:

Create your account on 8b by using your email address and some other specific details.

Once you become a part of this platform, now it’s time to select a theme according to the niche of your website.

As we mentioned before, there is a wide collection of themes available on this site, and you can choose any one of them.

After choosing a template, now, all you need is to start editing it according to your choice. At this point, you have to use your creative skills.

You will find hundreds of font styles, images, animations, and videos in the editor. You can use these elements in your website.

Once you are done with the design, now it’s time to publish your project.

You can connect your domain or can also purchase a domain from 8b website builder.

In last, hit the publish button to make your website live.

Conclusion

Though there are many website builders available across the internet, none of them is free to use. In this article, we have shared details about the unique online website builder. 8b website builder is totally free to use. This platform features a perfect drag and drop interface along with hundreds and thousands of free templates.

There are multiple benefits of using this platform, and we have also covered them in this review. Now, you don’t need to hire a web developer because we have shared a stepwise procedure through which you can build your dream website in less than 1 hour.

