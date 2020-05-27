Opera Event wants to help esports stars connect with fans and brands

If you haven’t been paying attention, esports are here and they are here to stay. The thing is, the industry is still young and players and organizations are all still trying to figure out their place while leveraging blossoming fan bases and brand sponsorships.

Opera Event hopes to help with that. At its core, Opera Event wants to help esports players and organizations monetize by attracting brands through social media platforms and streaming platforms like Twitch. This is accomplished through a portal that helps connect organizations with fans, letting them organically grow their digital footprint, which can provide valuable metrics to brands looking to take on new partnerships.

Think of it this way. Using Opera Event, teams could set up a profile that fans of the team can join. From there, fans that engage on sites like Twitter and Twitch can add banners to their own Twitch profiles, tweet out promotional material, and more. Teams can then choose to reward the most dedicated fans through things like social follows and more.

With the Opera Event portal, organizations can check things like hours streamed, manage social media engagements, track influencer engagement, and gain various reports that can be used with brand talks and more.

Overall, it’s an interesting application that sits squarely between esports organizations, fans, and the brands that can help those organizations grow.

