Popular themes for online slots in 2019

New online slots come in all manner of sizes and shapes. From different numbers of rows, reels, and pay lines to small and more massive money-spinning jackpots, the industry is always packed with choices. As it is always their objective, software providers aim to offer something that players can resonate with from the word go. It’s no wonder why top slot machines developers are fond of covering a variety of exciting themes to keep their fans glued to the screen from the first spin.

For a fact, if you take a look through the collections of developers like NetEntertainment, Microgaming and Playtech, you’ll get spinners enhanced with all kinds of images and objects. As you would expect, particular online slot themes are more popular than others. Here’s a look at the most popular themes for 2019:

Movie-themed Slots

Movie slot games are possibly the most thrilling category when it comes to animations, graphics, and features. They are naturally heavy on amusement. Better yet, most of the top movie slots have 6-figure jackpots, which make them even more exhilarating for slot heads. Besides, these slots games feature soundtracks and video clips that immerse you deeper into the game with every round of play. Some of the most thrilling movie slot titles include Jumanji, Planet of the Apes, and The Hulk.

Horror-themed Slots

Horror slots come in numerous forms. This is a classic theme that has been in the industry since the infant days of online slots games. As a result of the persistent fame of Immortal Romance, Gothic and vampires horror have a name. From the fuzzy live-action backgrounds to sudden yells and screams, horror slots are meant to get the heart dashing. At the other side of the spectrum, cartoon-like horror games bring a touch of humour to the variety. Some of the most impressive Horror slot machines include Gothic and Blood Suckers 2.

Fruit-themed Slots

Paying attention to the old school, fruit slots are clips of all online casinos. They, however, come in different settings, depending on the software developer. There are games where fruits such as oranges and cherries are used in a bid to support the stars of a given theme. In other circumstances, the fruit becomes the key event. Even though 5-reel spinners usually have grapes and the like, it’s normal seeing fruits enhancing the theme of a 3-reel classic.

This happens because fruit machines or traditional pub slots were naturally filled with fruit. For that reason, to bring up the feelings of wistfulness, casino developers typically go back to this theme. Some fruity slots you can relish playing are Fruit Shop, Lady Luck, and Berry Burst.

Asian-themes Slots

From Macau, which is known as the Las Vegas of Asia, to old proverbs revolving around the number 7, the Asian slot’s theme is common in all types of betting. With that as the case, it’s not a surprise that slots games from Asia are a great business. One of the vital features of Asian-theme slots is gold. From the gilded banner wrapped around the reels to golden dragons, the slots are very ostentatious. This mission to be as appealingly royal as possible justifies the prize board too. When you spin some of the top Asian-themed slot machines, including the Ninja and Fortune House, you’ll relish RTPs (Return to Player) topping 96% plus jackpots worth up to 200,000+ coins.

Ancient Egypt Theme

To conclude, the theme based on Ancient Egypt is found in all reputable online casinos. Just like Ancient-themed titles, Egyptian slots too are incredibly decorated. They utilize anything from pyramids, scarab beetles to tombs, which always make an impact. Book of Ra, for instance, has for a long time been preferred by seasoned spinners since it brings high-octane action.

Likewise, the popular progressive Mega Moolah got an Egyptian makeover in 2009. In the wake of the jungle-themed original’s success, Microgaming noticed the increasing interest for mummies and resolved that Egypt would be a suitable guise for the best progressive slot.

As you have noticed, the world of online slot games is full of mind-blowing inventions. Irrespective of your interests, preferences or desires, you’ll always find a theme to suit you, anytime you want to spin the reels at an online casino.

