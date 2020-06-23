Review: MiniTool Power Data Recovery – Best solution to data loss 2020

Data loss from storage devices is a common issue for many people. However, it’s still a frustrating matter because most people don’t know how to recover lost data effectively. Under this circumstance, I’d like to recommend a professional and reliable tool – MiniTool Power Data Recovery.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery is specially developed to recover lost data from multiple storage devices, including computer local hard drive, USB flash drive, SD card and so on. Therefore, you can rescue data from not only from a computer but also from mobile phones, cameras, camcorders, etc.

Effective Data Recovery under Different Situations

Delete Files by Mistake

Have you ever deleted some important files unconsciously and then empty the recycle bin, or deleted the files with Shift + Delete? Don’t worry. MiniTool can help you recover them easily.

Format a Drive

We all know formatting a drive can remove all data on it. However, it doesn’t mean you’ll lose the data permanently as it is not really erased. MiniTool enables you to recover lost data from a formatted hard drive or another external drive, and repair flash drive if it is corrupted.

Hard Drive Damage

Sometimes, you will be denied access to a hard drive due to its logical or physical errors. It’s annoying as data loss may happen. Fortunately, MiniTool is able to recover data even from the lost partition. In addition, you can complete a logically damaged partition fix and flash drive repair.

OS Crash

OS crash may happen owing to many reasons, like hardware failure, bad sectors on a hard drive, insufficient RAM, or virus infection. Likewise, data loss will occur when OS crashes if you don’t have a backup. Take it easy, MiniTool can scan the specific disk to find lost files.

Besides, you can also restore data lost due to virus or malware attack, file system error, power failure, and software crash. In general, MiniTool Power Data Recovery can deal with all common data loss issues caused by human error and logical error. Read here to know about windows 10 black screen of death.

Advantages:

Easy to use

You can recover lost data easily with a clear and intuitive user interface.

Safe to data

During the data recovery process, this program will not cause any damage to the original data on drive because it is read-only.

Quick Scan and recover

You have chance to recover data lost under the circumstances mentioned above as long as it is not overwritten by new data with MiniTool Power Data Recovery just within 3 steps:

Select the target drive to scan. Preview the detected results. Select the desired files to recover.

File preview before recovery

If it’s hard to determine which files to be recovered, you can preview the found files and then choose the needed ones. Up to 70 file types in 14 categories can be previewed, including JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, GIF, PSD, MP4, MP3, MKV, AVI, PDF, VSD, MPP, PST, DBX, ZIP, 7Z, RAR, CAB and so on.

Except for recovering data from a healthy computer, MiniTool Power Data Recovery can also rescue data from an unbootable computer just with a bootable disk. So, don’t be despaired even when your computer fails to start. MiniTool will help out.

Conclusion

Choosing a reliable recovery tool is important when a data loss case happens. MiniTool Power Data Recovery is the right choice. It is simple to operate to recover lost data from the computer (desktop and laptop), as well as other electric products equipped with storage devices.

The newest edition MiniTool Power Data Recovery Free 8.8 allows you to recover up to 1 GB data for free. Just have a try to choose a suitable edition on the basis of your needs.

