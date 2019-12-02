Snag a PlayStation 4 Pro in Glacier White and a $25 gift card from GameStop for less than $300

If you’ve been holding off on snagging a PlayStation 4, Cyber Monday is the perfect time with this $299 PlayStation 4 Pro deal from GameStop.

Available in the gorgeous Glacier White, this deal also includes a GameStop $25 gift card – perfect for snagging a game to go along with the system.

The Pro takes the traditional PlayStation 4 to the next level thanks to 4K graphics, Boost Mode for older PS4 games, and HDR-compatibility. If you’re new to PlayStation, this will be an amazing intro console or even if you are looking to update from the standard version, there’s a lot to love here. Add to that the 1TB hard drive and you’ve got a console ready to game all season long.

More about the PlayStation 4 Pro deal on GameStop:

Includes (1) PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB in Glacier White

Matching DualShock 4 controller

All the cords you’ll need

$25 Gift Card

While you’re at it, might as well snag a year of PlayStation Plus on discount, as well. This will give you access to online play and a selection of free games each month. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the console. That, or maybe a second controller for under $40.

