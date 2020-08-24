Teaching yourself how to code: The learning process

Learning to code isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Many wannabe coders are often skeptical of which coding language they should pick, or whether to join a physical class or learn from Google and YouTube Videos. If you’re looking to learn coding on your own, we’ve tried to simplify it for you, so that the learning process becomes fun and effective.

Choose the Right Programming Language

It’s normal to face the dilemma of picking only one coding language out of the hundreds currently available on the market. You may want to begin your coding journey with one programming language before advancing to the next one. Picking the right code to start with, narrows down to knowing what you want, and having a solid idea on how you’re going to achieve it. Whether it’s to master Machine Learning, so you can integrate with IoT, or learn the necessary computer programming skills before advancing to web or software development.

Learn By Practicing

There are several resources you can leverage to learn your preferred coding language. If you’re more old-school and prefer to read between the lines, an excellent coding book will do. For the people that love the visuals; and understand better from seeing someone write a code, signing up for a physical or online coding class will be more helpful. It’s also possible to learn from entry-level resources offering online lessons, eBooks, and videos for different programming classes.

Regardless of the resources, you’ll use to learn how to code, always put the coding knowledge to practice. We all learn better when we perform the things we’re trying to learn. Reading a coding book or watching a coding class is more passive. You’ll need to set up the tools, power your PC, and apply the skills as you get going.

Have Fun with It

Coding can be stressful if you don’t have the passion for it. Sometimes the error in the code is insignificant but will take you a couple of sleepless nights to figure it out. Even those with passion can only hang on for so long. To successfully deal with the tedious and demanding work ethic when learning a new coding language, always find a way to make fun, a part of the game.

One way of achieving this is by using coding games to inspire your creativity when implementing an idea into code. Beginners can also learn many programming concepts from these games, such as pattern recognition and algorithms. Setting new targets and rewarding yourself after achieving a coding milestone will also motivate you to stay on course.

Consult the Internet

There are plenty of free online resources you can always access to help you learn any programming language. Besides watching YouTube videos and engaging in open-source coding forums, you can Google the error messages you get when running your codes. Explanations and solutions to your mistakes and challenges are readily available on the internet. Sometimes you just need to copy and paste the error message in the search engines and hit the enter button. When learning a new programming language, always make Google your best friend.

Try a Coding Bootcamp

A coding Bootcamp is a fast-paced technical training event that teaches selected programming skills that are highly in-demand. More often, these would be programming languages that employers are particularly looking for. A coding Bootcamp program focuses on the most essential and market-relevant coding skills that students can immediately apply in solving real-world problems.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, be sure to learn more about the salary trends and all you need to know before signing up for one.

Teach What You Learn

One of the most practical ways to learn a new skill is to teach it to someone else. Coding is one of the skills that require constant practice – teaching someone else will help you understand the concepts even more. A study on this phenomenon shows that the expectations that come with teaching someone else enhance learning and proper comprehension.

Bottom Line

If you’re a complete beginner, you need more help than someone who has some background knowledge, which means you’ll have to pay more attention to all the above tips. Learning is a continuous process, and at some point, you’ll need someone to guide or psyche you up.

You can pick a mentor(s) who’s an expert in the programming language you’re currently learning. Study their skills, and where possible, mimic these experts until you eventually develop your technique and style.

As a general rule of thumb, you should always ask yourself what you want to achieve with the coding skills, and what value you’re going to deliver with that skill set. Evaluating these questions with keen will help you make the right choices as you grow from a novice programmer to an expert coder.

