The best casino games on Playstation and Xbox

The online gambling industry is large and is growing with time. Whether you enjoy the betting round on the roulette wheel or the spinning adventure, there is no need to visit a land-based casino anymore. There are many casinos that have come up in recent times that offer punters the chance to win real money by playing a casino game.

Moreover, many countries’ governments have legalized gambling. However, what many punters out there don’t know is you can also play casino games on PlayStation, Xbox, or loot box. The video game allows you to play with a console.

There are more than 200 million people enjoying gambling online. Some enjoy virtual poker experience on their mobile device or tablet, while others like to access games by using their gaming consoles on Xbox One or PS4.

Many online casinos offer more than 1000 different casino apps. However, you are not going to find such an extensive lobby when it comes to gaming consoles. Here are a few apps that you can try out on your gaming console.

The Four Kings Casino & Slots

It is one of the most popular options that you will come across, and it can be played on your console. With this title, you will be able to choose your preferred avatar. Also, you can customize the avatar through different features prior to entering the virtual gambling den. In this casino, you will come across a wide array of games such as blackjack, roulette, or slots. The primary aspect of The Four King Casino & Slots is its social aspect has been embedded in the app.

Prominence Poker

It has been developed by 505 Studio. This has secured a significant recognition in the market. It is the best simulation casino game that you can find in the highest paying online casino and will provide you with a great payout. The sound effects of the casino apps are sensational and it comes with realistic graphics. All these combine to create the atmosphere of a real-time casino. Nevertheless, the only drawback is the software developer has only come up with a poker option.

Pure Hold’em

This is a title that is available on PS4, as well as Xbox console. With this, you can expect to have a mesmerizing gambling experience. Pure Hold’em incredible animation and graphics, making it a great choice for gaming consoles. Another great aspect of the title is that it is a multiplayer mode that allows you to interact with the punters effortlessly as you enroll into different poker tournaments for filling your pocket. It allows 8 players to play at a time to make sure there is enough action for everyone who is taking part in the app.

Casino Nights

Casino Nights has gained the reputation of one of the most popular casino apps that is available for playing on your console, at present. As a matter of fact, the theme revolves around the award-winning movie that stars Sharon Stone and Robert De Niro. Sure, it might not be a thrilling title as the other casino games that have been described here but it is surely a unique casino game that you can select from. If you are looking for some casual games on your gaming console, you can definitely try this out.

Red Dead Redemption

This comes under the category, action-genre. It has 6 different categories that punters will be able to enjoy. The list of casino games that you will be able to play under this are,

Five Finger Fillet

Arm Wrestling

Liar’s Dice

Horse-Shoes

Texas Hold’em

Even though these are some traditional casino apps, it’s the betting element that makes these worthy.

Games for Old Consoles

In case you do not have the new PS4 or Xbox One, you will be happy to know that there are some casino apps for PS3 and Xbox 360. No doubt, these selections are amazing. You can play Poker Night 2 developed by Telltale Games. This will provide you with the chance to play poker against the most well-known video characters like Ash or Sam Williams in an incredible 3D environment.

What’s more, you will be able to choose from different difficulty levels along with different gaming modes which will keep you entertained. While you are playing, you can unlock different items such as poker tables, character skins, or card decks. If you are interested in poker and would like to learn more, this can be an incredible option. With this, you have the option to play in a secure and safe environment.

People who have PS3 or Xbox 360 can try out Casino Nights that offers an all-inclusive gaming atmosphere. It has table games, slots, and much more. It has been developed by GZ Storm Games that allows you to test your luck with different games. Albeit, it doesn’t feature the live casino atmosphere, it will enable you to meet different online punters and interact with them through the medium of social media.

The last option that you can try out is Full House Poker. You can download this app from Microsoft Games Store to play on your Xbox 360. If you have this game, you will be able to play endless poker and compete with your friends, family, or even online strangers. It also allows you to chat with other players through a social media platform. This enhances your gambling experience.

Bottom Line

Hence, if you are looking for some engaging action on your console for PlayStation or Xbox, these apps are surely some of the most popular ones in business. Even though the options are quite limited, they provide the best animation quality and graphics. No doubt, Sony and Microsoft are at the forefront when it comes to offering some of the best games in the world. Hence, it is quite refreshing to see that casino games are also going to reach out to the world of gaming consoles. You can play your preferred game and grab some real money.