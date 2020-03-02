The best iOS casino apps to play in 2020

The mobile gambling industry has been rapidly developing for the past decade with more and more players supposing it as the ideal source of casino entertainment. iOS is among the most used operating systems coming second only to Android. Therefore, most online casino owners aim to make their services compatible with the OS.

Instant play is the way to go for most of these platforms, but some casinos give players the option to install an application that runs directly from the device. Here are seven of the top casino apps accessible to players using iPhones and iPads for gameplay.

Casumo Casino

Since Casumo online casino opened its doors in 2012, it has maintained its goal of offering punters a dynamic and diverse gambling experience on various platforms. This has been achieved with the provision of a mobile online casino app that can be download from the app store. The Casumo online casino app is so smooth and fast that it gained the EGR Operator Award for the best mobile casino of the year.

The Casumo app features all the services offered in the instant play version with a few changes that optimize it for use on the gadgets. For instance, when signing up for an account, the process is made smooth by using a linear arrangement rather than a vertical one that would call for more interaction. The casino slots app for iPhone gadgets also features a personal dashboard that is tailored according to each player’s preferences such as the most reach for options, any missions being played at the time, and any suitable bonuses that can be claimed.

Spin Casino

Spin Casino is one of the successful gambling destinations that is run by The Palace Group, which has been in operation since 2001. This mobile casino offers an app version on top of browser-based gambling with hundreds of games to choose from. The gambling establishment earns a place among the best mobile app casinos for numerous reasons, one of them being aligning itself with successful software providers as game sources. Players can play slot games, table games, video poker, and other game categories that are presented in a user-friendly pink and purple design that is somewhat similar to the browser version.

When playing for real money in Spin mobile casino, players can use a range of banking methods including Visa, Paysafecard, and Mastercard. These payment channels come with the upside of having mobile applications of their own, which allows transactions to be conducted on one gadget. The real money services offered in the online casino are certified as legitimate by the Malta Gaming Authority. Also, security is taken into high consideration with an SSL protocol that protects players personal and financial data.

Party Casino

Party Casino is hardly a new name in the UK and global gambling market being one of the most outspoken websites with the promise of delivering an authentic substitute for location-based gambling. The iOS app version of the gaming site is much like the instant play version with a difference in setup. The establishment is praised for:

Welcome bonus: As new members, gamblers can claim as much as 500 dollars and 20 free spins in the welcome bonus within the first 30 days.

Other promotions: Once they become regulars, they can enjoy daily drops and weekly wins that are updated from time to time to keep things exciting. These offers can be used in the full range of games listed in Party’s portfolio that includes everything from slots to live dealer games.

Safety: Party Casino guarantees punters of their safety when engaging in its services with a state-of-the-art SSL encryption system of 128 bits in place to bar unauthorised access.

License: The games are also put through a series of tests to assure gamblers of their fairness by the UK Gambling Commission and Gibraltar Gaming Commission. The app also has a seal of approval from eCOGRA, EGBA, and other independent institutions.

Betway Casino

Betway is among the most popular all-inclusive casinos that cater to not only gambling but also stands as a prominent brand in the sports betting sector. The gaming club has been operating since 2006 and was among the first to jump on the mobile gambling bandwagon. The gaming platform has since adopted a mobile app version with iOS being among the supported operating systems.

In Betway mobile casino, players have a vast array of slot machines to choose from, including classic titles like Diamond Empire to more advanced 3D options. A collection of table games and live dealer sets is not left out either with sizzling variations of roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat. New players looking to explore these services are welcomed with a welcome package of up to 1000 euros which is offered for the first three deposits. The first and second cash-in requests can collect as much as 250 euros each while the third deposit receives up to 500 euros. A playthrough term of 50 times binds each of the offers, and different games vary in the clearance rates they contribute.

Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City mobile app is simply another translation of the browser-based version but with the convenience of being played anywhere and at any time. The gambling destination is still dotted with its signature pooled prizes that are mainly featured in slot machine games, which is given off in its name. In the online gaming business, reputation goes a long way in determining the popularity of a website, and Jackpot City has built a solid one over two decades.

The gaming site not only has the approval of the Malta Gaming Authority, but it is also vocal with its intention to help problem gamblers avoid sinking deeper into the hole of addiction. This is done in partnership with Gambleaware.

For players who can handle their fun, Jackpot City Casino is an ideal destination to experience the magic of different games, including popular slots, table games, and other classes. The gaming site is powered entirely by Microgaming, which is an industry giant in its own right.

Karamba Casino

Karamba Casino is a hard gaming establishment to miss from the lot thanks to its colourful parrot mascot that act as the guide through the services even in its mobile app version. Karamba mobile casino is optimised as an application to function with touch screen and maintain high-quality services through and through.

The gambling club provides bonuses and promotions that kick off with a welcome offer of 100 free spins and 50 pounds. Players can collect incentives for specific game categories as well, such as live casino welcome bonus.

Ruby Fortune Casino

Ruby Fortune converts its mobile gaming app into a nifty blast that is a new way to experience all the goodies that are available in the instant play version. New players get a little push to spend some cash with a welcome gift of 750 dollars that is followed by tailor-made and standard bonuses to maintain a long and thrilling partnership.

These mobile casino apps support both free and real money gambling. In some cases, the free pokies can be launched without the need for an internet connection since only demo credits are used in gameplay.

