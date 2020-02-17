The best tech that will help you sleep better

When it comes to finding better ways to get a good night’s sleep high-tech gadgets and gizmos might not be the first thing that springs to mind, yet technological innovation is fast becoming a real asset for addressing issues like chronic sleep deprivation.

Not getting enough sleep each night or not getting sleep that of sufficient quality leads to all sorts of problems. Issues ranging from loss of mental acuity and increased risk of accidents to impaired immune system function or decreased performance at work are all potential consequences associated with ongoing, long-term or severe sleep deprivation. Learning more about the tech that can help to improve sleep could be an important concern.

Noise Cancellation Devices and White-Noise Machines

For many people, trying to sleep in a noisy environment can be all but impossible. Noise cancellation headphones, earbuds, and other devices can help to mitigate the problems caused by street noise, household activities or other issues that might otherwise interfere with sleep.

Other devices can help to combat problems with noise not by eliminating it but by covering it up using soothing background noises that are less likely to be disruptive. Investing in a white-noise machine or a noise cancellation device can go a long way towards eliminating the problems caused by a noisy environment or an active household.

Sleep Tracking Mats and Wearable Devices

Getting a good night’s sleep can often be challenging, even in ideal settings and circumstances. High-tech mats, wearable devices and even mobile apps designed to run on a common smartphone can make it easier to measure, record and track sleeping habits by detecting noise and motion that may occur throughout the night. Sleep trackers are a terrific asset for those who are taking an incremental approach to improving either their sleep habits or quality.

Temperature-control Blankets

Being unable to maintain a comfortable temperature during sleep is another common issue. High-tech comforters, electric blankets and cooling pads that can aid in temperature regulation and management may prove to be an ideal solution, especially for individuals who are sharing a bed with a partner who may have very different preferences. Easier, more convenient and more effective ways to control the temperature could have a bigger impact on sleep quality than many people might expect.

Adjustable Mattresses

Being able to reposition the bed at need makes it easier to elevate the feet and legs, keep the spine properly aligned or to ensure superior comfort and support when sleeping. Today’s full-featured adjustable beds can be good for a whole lot more than just putting your feet up. Adjusting how firm or soft a mattress is can provide a sleeping surface that is able to provide optimal comfort.

Mattresses that can allow each partner to adjust and maintain the settings on their side of the bed can eliminate any conflicts, tension or arguments that couples commonly have regarding their sleeping preferences. Trying to make due with an uncomfortable bed or a sleeping surface that is unable to provide the features, comfort and other options made possible thanks to the latest generation of adjustable mattresses could wind up being a big mistake.

