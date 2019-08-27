Top 5 free racing games you can play online right now

With the whole world up in arms about the next-gen Xbox or PlayStation consoles, it’s hard to forget that there are some pretty awesome racing games that you can play not only from your computer but right in your web browser.

There’s really something for everyone, spanning from simple drag racing games to full-out Grand Prix racing. And, since falls right into our forte, we’ve compiled a list of the car games that you can play right now. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Drag Racer V3

Drag Racer V3’s graphics may not be the best – in fact, they remind of us of the 16-bit days when things were a little choppy but good enough to play for hours on end. However, while Drag Racer V3 might have old-school graphics, it has a more modern customization system in which you can upgrade your car (there are many, many cars to choose from) that makes this online, browser game something that you can actually play on a regular basis.

Renegade Racing

In terms of side-scrolling 2D games, Renegade Racing is one of the best browser games you can play. And, since it stores your progress on your computer, you can actually continue your progress from day to day without having to start over. The controls are as simple as using the up and down arrow to accelerate and brake and, since this is fantasy, after all, you can use the space bar to jump. If you play long enough, you’ll earn enough credits to unlock the Bugatti Veyron.

Nitro Sprint Club

Remember back in the 1990s when racing games – be it on 8-bit home consoles or those massive arcade consoles with a seat and steering wheel – involved nothing more than controlling a car while the track blows by and the landscape gets closer? Well, now you can relive your old glory days with Nitro Sprint Club.

Take your place inside an F1 car and power your way to the front of the pack at high speed while dodging your opponents and collecting nitro boosts along the way. There are nine different levels that put you in the city, forest, and desert, all of which feature a pretty stunning landscape in the distance. If you like that nostalgic feeling when you play games and don’t mind old-school graphics, you don’t want to pass up Nitro Sprint Club.

Speed Racing Pro 2

Speed Racing Pro 2 doesn’t go back as far as games like Drag Racer V3 or Nitro Sprint Club in terms of graphics – it’s more like a 32-bit design – but it’s as fun as can be. You can choose between a number of cars, including the Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari Enzo, Ford GT, Dodge Viper, and a host of other generic cars while you race around a track in time attack mode, sprint mode, or race mode.

The gameplay isn’t exactly the best as the controls are a little slow in terms of response and controlling the car takes a little bit of skill, but if you play it long enough, you will get the hang of it. In terms of racing games online, this is one that you should at least check out if you have some time to kill.

Grand Prix Go 2

Remember that stand up driving game at every arcade in the 90s? You know; the one that had nothing more than a steering wheel, two pedals, and an awkwardly placed screen that you had to look down at? Well, if you remember that arcade game, you know that some were off-road games while others were Grand-Prix like games.

Well, if you long for that gameplay, then look no further than Grand Prix Go 2 – it’s the spitting image of that old-school arcade game and, while you don’t have the steering wheel and two pedals, it’s still a blast to play and, to be honest, maybe even a little more challenging. This is one that you don’t want to pass over!

