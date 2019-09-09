Download Videoder APK for Android

Most of us watch videos and listen to music online through online platforms like, YouTube, HotStar, Saavan, etc. while streaming videos online when we like any video we can’t download it because some services do not provide this feature in it.

Those are some popular services like Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon these does not provide to download their content for free offline. In that case, you can take the help of third-party apps which allows downloading your favorite video offline for free.

With the help of this third-party app, you will be able to download videos from YouTube, Vimeo and some other famous video and audio streaming platform. While searching about it we can across with an app name as Videoder which is one of the best video downloading the app as of now.

What is Videoder App?

Videoder is a third-party app which allows you to download free videos and music from sites like, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Hotstar, TikTok, etc. this app is not available on Google Play store. You have to download it from third-party because it is an APK.

Download videoder apk from this link and install it on your Android phone and enjoy below features.

Features of Videoder APK

Download Videos: One of the best and helpful features of this APK is that it allows you to download unlimited videos from any different popular platforms. You can select the quality of the video which ranges from 144p to 4K and then you can download the best quality video for free. You can also select the type of video which is AVI, MOV, AP4, etc. Videoder is that only app which supports around 1000 websites in it which are, Facebook, Instagram, Hotstar, Vimeo, Voot, SonyLive, SoundCloud, etc.

MP3 Converter: Not only videos you can also download MP3 audio from it. You can select YouTube video and download it in the format of MP3. You can also select the audio quality if you are downloading it from sites like SoundCloud and AudioBoom, etc.

Smart Link Detection: Whenever you will copy the link of any video from any app you will get a pop-up notification immediately from Videoder for downloading files without wasting any time.

Customization: You can also customize this app according to your choice with its various color customization scheme. You can also customize the connection speed quality at night. It also has a night mode feature which protects your eyes if you are using this app at night.

In-built feature: This app comes with an in-built feature of ad-block for comfortable video and music video downloads.

Final Words

So, if you listen and watch a lot of songs and videos with the help of online service providers and you want to download it offline, in that case, you can use Videoder app. The popular services do not allow you to download videos offline so this third-party app video will help in this case.

So, I hope this article is helpful and informative too for you guys. If you have any doubt then comment below we will try to help you as soon as possible.

