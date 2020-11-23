Helping seniors stay cyber safe

Today in Canada, senior citizens are using the Internet more than ever before. Yet, as with any other demographic, seniors need to be aware of the risks of Internet scamming operations. Particularly in 2020, the Internet is an important way for seniors to safely socialize and avoid feeling isolated.

Today, the world relies more than ever on the Internet for staying connected with each other, making it a crucial time to discuss the many ways in which senior citizens can remain safe online. Below you’ll find some of the best internet safety tips for seniors.

Protect Your Identity

Keeping your personal information private and secure online is one of the most important ways to practice safe online habits. Maintaining strong passwords for your personal accounts is a great first step to keeping your info safe. It’s also a good idea to have a few different passwords for your different accounts. Write them down and keep them in a safe place, or try using password apps like LastPass or KeePass.

Be aware of phishing scams. Anyone can be targeted by phishing, which is the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies or people in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers – sometimes in response to some sort of fake crisis. If the email looks “phishy” – delete it.

Remember to log out after using certain websites or apps. This may sound simple, but it can be a very effective way to protect your information. Leaving accounts open on your devices could leave unguarded against potential cyber risks.

Security Software

Making sure your devices have up-to-date security software and safety settings can be very helpful when it comes to staying cyber-safe. Installing security software on your devices is always a great idea. Run anti-virus software regularly, but be wary of unusual-looking security update pop-ups. Sometimes this could be disguised malware, and it’s best to stop it in its tracks!

Adjusting your browser’s safety settings can also be very useful. Whichever browser you use, optimizing these settings is usually quite simple. Typically you’ll find safety setting options in the top right corner of your browser where you can make use of the default firewall security protection.. Your operating system (OS) likely has default firewall settings that will protect your computer without needing adjustment. Consider contacting a computer professional for assistance to ensure you’re safely protected.

Socialize Safely

Given the current global climate, socializing via the Internet can be a wonderful way to connect with friends and family. There are just a few things to keep in mind.

More and more older generations are adapting to social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram for keeping in touch with loved ones. Like any other site, these social media platforms come with their share of security concerns. As mentioned, be sure to have a strong and unique password and set your privacy settings to a level that makes you most comfortable. It never hurts to ask your coolest grandkid for some help setting up your profile!

Aside from social media, the Internet can be a great source for other forms of entertainment, including movies, TV shows, music, games, and contests. Be wary of downloading compromised files that may harm your computer and try to only enter your information on secure, trustworthy websites. Keep that in mind and you’ll be watching your favorite show with peace of mind in no time.

Safety First

The Internet obviously has a lot to offer in terms of entertainment and socializing, particularly for seniors in these uncertain times. By keeping the above tips in mind, you and your loved one will be able to safely surf and enjoy the web.

Seasons Retirement is a retirement living community that offers residents safe access to technology. Visit their website to learn more about their offerings and safety practices.

