Tech innovations and personal security

Technological innovations shape every aspect of our daily lives. From immersive experiences and computer vision to predictive and personalized medicine, technology has made our lives richer. But these enhancements come with risks to sensitive personal and financial information.

It’s necessary to step up security measures and make significant improvements to mitigate the threat of unauthorized account information and identity theft, moving from a reactive to a proactive approach.

Personalized and Predictive Medicine

While the days of doctors making house calls are becoming increasingly rare, technology has allowed healthcare providers to take a much more personalized approach to diagnosis and treatment, applying granular detail to individual treatment plans. Technology has also empowered physicians with a richer understanding of how the human body works, including how different patients may react to a given medication.

However, personalized and predictive medicine requires vast amounts of highly personal medical information. In the wrong hands, this information could result in serious breaches of personal privacy, with potentially disastrous consequences.

Computer “Vision”

Facial recognition allows people to be identified through a search engine like Google or Bing simply from a photograph. Facial recognition is also essential to Apple’s FaceID service. Computer vision also allows autonomous cars to “see” potential danger. However, along with these beneficial applications, computer vision has the potential to seriously erode personal privacy.

Extended Reality

Extended Reality (ER) is an umbrella term that applies to augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR). MR is an extension of AR, which allows users to interact with holographic items in their real environments – such as “playing” a holographic piano with the assistance of an AR headset. XR technology has a broad range of applications, from immersive entertainment experiences to high-level training exercises.

“Alexa, Secure My Personal Information”

Devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home are present in millions of American households, and allow users to control nearly every aspect of their home environments, from choosing TV shows to turning on an oven to a preset temperature. However, many of these households are largely unaware of just how much information is being collected and retained by Alexa or Google, or how potentially vulnerable that information is to unauthorized access.

Maximize Your Data Security

Individuals and households can do a lot to enhance the security of their personal information. Maintaining important updates on computers and mobile devices is a simple but effective strategy for minimizing the risk of unauthorized access. Taking precautions such as using uncommon words as “wake words” for voice-enhanced devices and deleting old recordings on a regular basis are also smart strategies.

However, to obtain maximum protection against identity thieves and other criminals, investing in professional security makes a lot of sense. The recent partnership of Norton and LifeLock translates into a robust suite of security protection for customers. This all-in-one protection package includes everything from credit monitoring and threat protection from unauthorized access to personal information as well as a seamless virtual private network (VPN) for safer surfing on public Wi-Fi networks.

Embrace Technology without Fear

Twenty-first-century technology has empowered healthcare providers to administer more personalized care to patients, provided immersive experiences for entertainment and training and allowed users to control nearly every appliance or machine in their homes. However, these technological advances also carry significant risks to privacy and potential unauthorized access to sensitive personal and private information. While consumers can take steps to minimize such risks, investing in professional security services is a smart strategy. Doing so allows users to embrace the conveniences of technology without worry.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: