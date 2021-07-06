The importance of endpoint security cannot be downplayed when running a business of any size. Endpoint security, in layman’s terms, refers to the practice of securing endpoints or entry points of end-user devices such as desktops, laptops, and mobile devices from being exploited by malicious actors and campaigns.

Endpoint Protection Platforms serve to defend endpoints on a network or in the cloud against cybersecurity threats. Whether you’re a large enterprise or a small startup, you’ll find a solution that’s right for you among the 10 best endpoint security tools for 2021!

Symantec Endpoint Detection and Response

Symantec Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Cloud offers comprehensive endpoint visibility, automated threat hunting, and incident response across the entire enterprise. Symantec EDR’s cloud-based service can be deployed in minutes and helps to strengthen a firm’s security posture against cyber-attacks.

Symantec EDR Cloud enhances investigator productivity with extensive rules and user behavior analytics that brings the know-how and great practices of experienced security analysts to any organization, leading to significantly lower costs. Using forensic analysis and built-in playbooks that support the detection of stealthy threats, security teams can initiate investigations quickly with fully configurable point-in-time scans that do not require the deployment of an additional agent.

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight

Falcon is CrowdStrike’s platform which is purpose-built to stop breaches via a unified set of cloud-delivered technologies to prevent any kind of attack — including malware and much more. Today’s sophisticated attackers are going beyond just malware to breach organizations, increasingly relying on exploits, zero-days, and hard-to-detect methods such as credential theft and tools that are already a part of the victim’s environment or OS, such as PowerShell.

CrowdStrike Falcon responds to those challenges with an all-encompassing yet lightweight solution that unifies next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence, managed threat hunting capabilities, and security hygiene — all contained in a minuscule, single, lightweight sensor that is cloud-managed and delivered.

Cybereason Total Enterprise Protection

Cybereason is a sophisticated endpoint detection and response platform. The platform collates and continually dissects scores of data and develops a continuous illustration of the entirety of your network. Cybereason gathers the maximum amount of information possible to detect and analyze complex threats while being as non-intrusive as possible, minimizing impact on the network and the endpoint as well.

Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection

Spearheading the developing industry of endpoint cybersecurity, the Comodo organization offers The Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection solution which can defend organizations against both known and unknown malware by handling all hidden files in automated containment. The Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection solution is formed upon what they call their ‘Default Deny Platform’, which provides known useful data, prevents the corruption of files, among other things.

FireEye Endpoint Security

‘FireEye Network Security’ is an efficient cyber threat protection solution that helps organizations minimize the chance of costly breaches by accurately detecting and immediately stopping advanced, targeted and other attacks hiding in Internet traffic. FireEye offers efficient solutions almost instantaneously for identified breaches of security; it also improves resolution and integration to security workflows.

With FireEye Network Security, organizations are effectively protected against today’s threats regardless of whether they are exploiting Microsoft Windows, Apple OS X operating systems, or application vulnerabilities. It also protects against attacks no matter if they are aimed at headquarters or branch offices, or are covertly snuck into incoming Internet traffic which requires an expertly trained AI eye to catch instantaneously.

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection

A well-known and trusted next-gen cybersecurity company, Malwarebytes proactively protects people and businesses against dangerous threats like malware, ransomware, and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions. Their ever-evolving platform offers advanced heuristic threat detection which includes next-gen capabilities to detect and stop cyberattacks in their tracks, even if they are new, never previously encountered threats.

GoSecure (CounterTack)

GoSecure uses EDR, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to discern threat context and increase endpoint visibility and catch threats missed by signature-based detection methods. Their endpoint security platforms distinguish between unknown and known threats via signatureless scanning and responses to both proportionally in order to prevent malware diversion tactics from fooling them. GoSecure can provide comprehensive anti-malware to midsize and enterprise companies with its emphasis of deep threat knowledge.

Sentinel One Vigilance Respond PRO

Sentinel One’s Vigilance Respond Pro has curated Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services which expertly employ digital forensics analysis and efficient incident response (DFIR). With Vigilance Respond Pro, you’ll be able to depend upon a trusted partner for support throughout the incident lifecycle. Vigilance Respond Pro makes executing comprehensive network security analysis easier on your team by doing the work for you This suite of endpoint security tools is tops for anyone in need of such insight and such a strong, trusted partner in security.

Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a sensible selection for enterprises that value malware detection accuracy, performance, and full support for data center and cloud workloads from an all-in-one solution provider. The Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra solution includes an integrated EDR platform that is crucial for enterprises of all sizes concerned about automated detection, investigation and response features.

ESET PROTECT

ESET PROTECT is marketed towards small and medium-sized businesses and covers Windows, and macOS, and, with certain conditions, further extends to Linux, Android and iOS endpoints. This EPP product brings with it a software firewall, the flexibility to detect malicious communications over the web and then block the offending process that initiated it.

Additionally, you get a Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS) that uses a predefined set of rules to spot and stop dubious behavior. ESET monitors and evaluates all executed applications on endpoints and asserts their reputation and behavior will block any processes that act like ransomware. It tracks typically exploitable applications such as browsers, document readers, email clients, Flash, Java, and such, to keep on the lookout for identifiable exploitation techniques.

