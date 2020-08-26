Top 4 ways to maintain security with cloud computing

Modern businesses use a variety of cloud services to operate on a daily basis. Dropbox, Adobe, Microsoft Office 365, and Google G-Suite are among the top ones, to name a few. Sharing scalable resources across the network through abstract cloud environments enables company owners to run their businesses effectively, especially with the increasing numbers of a mobile workforce.

With the arising challenges regarding cloud computing, keeping all systems and data security may prove difficult. However, it’s essential to make sure your business data is safe, and the whole process is protected from potential threats. If you’re new to this topic, make sure you read a comprehensive guide on cloud computing security. We’ve also prepared a list of 4 tips on how to keep your cloud environments safe. Without any further ado, let’s jump right into it!

Use a Secure Network

Cloud services operate within a specific network. If many people have access to this network, it can put the data stored there at risk. It’s an important aspect of online security, especially if you employ a large mobile workforce.

You can increase your network’s safety by setting up firewalls and installing anti-virus software, malware detection, and intrusion prevention on each system and computer. Ultimately, you can use a VPN and encourage your employees to do the same, especially if they do remote work.

Have a Secure Password Policy

Usually, cloud servers are protected with a set of passwords, especially if the company is big and handles large amounts of sensitive data. However, despite numerous warnings to create strong passwords, this step is approached with carelessness, which, in turn, can lead to unnecessary (and potentially very costly) security breaches. If your employees work remotely, it’s even more critical to create a reliable password policy that is both effective and easy to implement. To increase the level of security, consider using Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) systems.

Backup Your Data

Cloud services are generally reliable and effective; that’s why some people tend to forget about the importance of performing regular backups. This one should be a no-brainer, but in reality, it’s a step that’s often overlooked.

Various threats, from cyberattacks, server crashes, and even natural disasters, can put your sensitive data at risk. If such an event happens, the aftermath can put your business on hold, or even cause you to go bankrupt. That’s why it’s so important to perform regular backups and have copies both on- and off-site.

Encrypt Your Data

One of the best ways to ensure the security of your data held in a cloud server is to encrypt them. Before you upload or download anything from the cloud, make sure your browser or app has enabled the option to encrypt the data both in transit and when they’re stored on a mobile device or your PC.

For more reliability, consider using open-source encryption programs. Data in transit should be handled over SSL transmission (TLS 1.2), while data at rest, stored in cloud storage, should be encrypted with AES-256. This step is crucial to maintain the security of your data. Without encryption, any person with access to a specific server (or a potential hacker) can gain entry and read or misuse it.

What Are the Risks?

In case you’re wondering why cloud security is so important, you should be aware of the risks associated with insufficient security levels. These include:

Malware infections. Cloud services are at risk of cyberattacks due to large amounts of sensitive data stored in the system, which can be stolen and sold, potentially causing serious legal issues.

Loss of data. Both cyberattacks and network crashes can potentially lead to loss of data. Such an event can have adverse consequences to any business; studies show that up to 60% of businesses that experience a major data breach incident close down within 6 months.

Compliance issues. Because of the increasing number of businesses relying on digital data storage, there are more and more rules regarding data protection. Companies must implement these policies, especially regarding the matters of handling and access to the data. Potential compliance issues resulting from ineffectively applied regulations can lead to further legal problems.

The Bottom Line

Given the importance of digitally stored data and the risks that go with it, it’s vital to ensure its safety. Cloud computing has become increasingly popular, and many businesses rely on this technology. That’s why they should implement new security measures to adapt to arising security issues, especially to ensure business continuity and reduce potential revenue loss.

