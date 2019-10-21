In this modern age, large corporations, industries, small businesses, as well as start-ups, are massively investing in cybersecurity. Securing your online information is now a necessity, but knowing the right tools to use is treachery.

In some countries, for instance, there is heavy censorship, and if you run a business in such a country you need to know how to overcome these restrictions. Furthermore, your market competitors, commercial enterprises, or even government entities could be tracking your strategic business moves, and you need to bypass them.

Using reliable proxy servers will help you achieve all these.

What are Proxy Servers?

These are intermediaries between your browser and the resources of the site you’re trying to reach over the internet. Proxy servers work by taking your search requests, getting the required content, and putting the results back onto your browser. In other words, they bypass the standard way of accessing the internet via your ISP. Hence, cybercriminals, your local ISP, or the government can’t trace your internet traffic to you.

Why your company should use Proxy Servers

A proxy server can be used either for personal purposes – to hide your identity from websites – or for various business reasons. Here are detailed business reasons why your company should visit proxy store and select a suitable proxy server:

Improve your company’s cybersecurity

No company wants to fall victim to any data breach. Information breaches are expensive in every way, including the destruction of the company’s public image, as well as considerable monetary loss.

Proxy servers add an extra layer of security between external traffic and your organization’s servers. Moreover, proxy servers can act as buffers by taking your search requests from your company’s computers and relaying the results from outside your network.

This conceals your internet traffic, and cybercriminals will have a hard time trying to gain access to your traffic.

Undertake sensitive tasks anonymously

Anonymous proxy servers can also shield your employees’ online activities from unforeseen dangers. Proxy servers can hide your company’s emails, private conversations, and additional traffic from clients, partners or other third-parties.

Proxy servers are also efficient in protecting sensitive information, such as strategic plans stored in your organization’s servers. Thanks to proxy servers, any potential data breach – such as from your competitors – who might be trying to track your company’s web traffic to spy on the developments of your company can be prevented. Subsequently, it is more secure to perform tasks over the internet while using proxy servers

Poise server traffic to avoid website crashes

Big websites that experience heavy user traffic per day can use data peering, cloud storage, and proxy servers to improve the client’s experience. A well-managed site – preferably an authority site that’s likely to experience more user visits – can be a success if it doesn’t crash often.

Worth mentioning, the content of your site is stored across multiple cloud servers across the globe. Therefore, since peering helps in having better traffic management, coupling it with proxy servers yields better results. Additionally, Proxy servers create a web address that acts as an access point. Also, the proxy servers help in poising the requests to each server of your site, and in doing so, avoiding crashes and overloads. This is, of course, done anonymously to ensure the smooth customer experience is maintained.

Improve internet speeds and save bandwidth usage

Proxy servers can also improve your internet speeds, and give you better bandwidth usage. Proxy servers save cache files and web content, and compact internet traffic that’s most requested. Also, they can strip ads from the sites – giving you faster-browsing speeds. This means that your team of employees can have faster internet speeds, and significantly save bandwidth usage. Besides, proxy servers overcome ISP injustices, such as bandwidth throttling.

Conclusion

Investing well in the security of your online data is among the undertakings required in running a successful business. Tools such as proxy servers can help you put off invasive eyes of cybercriminals and the government that actively tries to log your online activities.

