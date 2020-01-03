Why your privacy matters and how to protect it

Our privacy online is very important, because your privacy is entirely yours. It is your information, your habits, and your actions and only you should get to choose whether to share it with the world or not. That is why your top priority should be to protect it no matter what. These five easy tips will help you by guiding you through some essential steps of online privacy protection.

Secure your passwords

One of the first things you could do to protect your privacy online is to secure your passwords. In other words, try creating strong and complicated passwords. You can achieve this in several different ways. Firstly, make sure that your password has at least eight characters. Also, use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Avoid using full words, names, addresses, and phone numbers. You could also try using Two-Factor Authentication because it’s a great way of verifying your identity other than just a username and password. Lastly, never save passwords on your device, no matter how tempting and convenient it may seem.

Be aware of your digital footprint

Be fully aware of the digital footprint you leave behind. Don’t forget that whatever you post online will stay there forever. You can delete it from where it was originally posted, but the trace of it will most likely stay somewhere on the Internet forever. A digital footprint might be considered somewhat of a digital paper trail. Anything you do online stays behind and “leaves a trail” of all your digital activities. Whether it is just photos, videos, or forum registrations can leave these traces of information.

Back up your data

This step usually gets overlooked, but it’s actually quite important. Backing up all of your important data is a crucial aspect of data protection. There is one type of attack pretty common among hackers. It is referred to as Ransomware and it means that hackers hold your data hostage for ransom.

This is why you simply must not forget to back up your data because it might be a life-saver. There are many cloud-based services you can use to do your backup. Or you can also choose Norton Security Premium, which includes backup as well.

Anti-theft your device

In case your gadgets go missing, tracking apps can help you find it. But what happens when your confidential data gets stolen? This is why you have to protect it before it falls into the wrong hands. Cybercriminals tend to use phishing techniques, spyware, and malware in order to gain access to your devices and steal personal information. They use them for identity theft and other criminal activities. This is something that happens almost every day, which is why being extra cautious is important.

It is necessary to take greater responsibility to protect yourself and your personal information. Make sure you are safe by using a VPN. This will allow you to protect both your incoming and outgoing traffic. If you want, you can check this article to learn more about free VPN services. Some other measures you can take include keeping your software up-to-date, securing your browser, installing an antivirus program and an active firewall. You can also configure your browser to automatically delete cookies once the browsing session is over.

Wise up to Wi-Fi

Lastly, take securing your home network into consideration as well. There are several ways you can do this. For instance, you can try changing the default username and password on anything that can connect to your network. This especially goes for your Internet router.

It is often recommended to use Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA). This will allow you to encrypt the data that is traveling through your network at all times. Just make sure to turn on all firewalls on both hardware and software programs. Most Wi-Fi connections are usually encrypted by default. However, many public Wi-Fi connections are not. So, you need to be extra careful about that.

Conclusion

In conclusion, as already stated above, keeping your private information safe is important if you want to prevent identity theft and other criminal activities. Following these steps will help you make sure that your online actions are kept safe and protected at all times.

