15 years of Crazy Domains: Promotions and partnership opportunities

A famous Chinese proverb attributed to Lao Tzu teaches us that “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

This proverbial first step in our now fifteen-year-long journey was taken by Mark Evans, the founder of Crazy Domains, in his bedroom-turned-office in Padbury, Australia, with the sole aim of helping businesses establish their online presence.

Crazy Domains turns 15: A brief recap of our journey so far

To help businesses get online and grow as quickly as possible, Crazy Domains initially offered domain registration services and hosting options to small business owners in the region.

Soon, with the evolution of online commerce, we understood that simply having a website go live is far from sufficient when achieving real success on the Web.

Image: Crazy Domain

Entrepreneurs and business owners needed more assistance to boost their online performance, visibility, and website quality.

Crazy Domains evolved to meet this constantly growing list of demands, and in no time, we grew to become a one-stop solution for businesses.

We added to our list of offerings several custom marketing services and tools, including email marketing, search engine optimization, and web traffic booster.

This was also to constantly improve and expand our hosting services and offer unique DIY options to our customers, such as our website builder, which enables anybody to create their website or an e-commerce store in a matter of minutes.

Every product on Crazy Domains has been carefully designed to assist our clients in growing their businesses in today’s highly competitive markets and to eventually enjoy increased revenue from their websites.

We strongly believe that a business owner should not have to be an expert in digital marketing, website building, and maintenance.

From those humble beginnings as a startup in the West Australian suburbs, Crazy Domains today is a leading web solutions provider in Australia.

Despite the fifteen years that have passed, our primary goal has remained and will remain the same.

To provide businesses with the right tools to help them quickly achieve online success without needing technical expertise or know-how.

The road ahead

Today, Crazy Domains works with and provides services to over 1.5 million users who have trusted us with their online presence.

We believe every website and business has unique needs, so we ensure that our solutions maximize their specific goals. Our priority is creating a valuable relationship with each client built on transparency and efficiency.

The world of e-commerce and the internet is constantly changing, primarily due to rapid digitization brought about by the pandemic and ever-changing consumer demands.

We at Crazy Domains aim to continue to be your trustworthy partners to help you and your business navigate the digital seas and sail to success!

15% sitewide discount: Hop on our #CrazyGoodRide

Image: Crazy Domains

As a symbol of our gratitude to the community who have helped us grow through the years and celebrate this landmark 15th anniversary of Crazy Domains, we are offering an exclusive 15% discount across all our hosting and web solution products on our website from the 29th of August till the 12th of September.*

Simply enter the code CDBDAY15 upon checking out to reveal this promo. You may also use a code from any of our existing affiliates.

With these attractive discounts, you can transform your website’s capabilities and prepare your business for the exciting sales and festive periods in the last few months of 2022. You can visit Crazy Domains’ website today for more information.

NOTE: This promotional offer is for a limited time only and cannot be clubbed with any other promotional discounts. Additionally, it is not applicable on premium domain packages, and the products will auto-renew at the prevailing prices at the time of renewal.

Want to be a part of our success? Become an affiliate today

Image: Crazy Domain

We are 15 years this year and look forward to the 15 years.

On that note, we are always looking for creative, talented partners who can be a part of our future efforts to make Crazy Domains a household choice for all website-related solutions.

Suppose you believe you have an audience that can benefit from our wide range of high-quality products.

In that case, you can become an Affiliate Partner today and help spread the word about Crazy Domains among that audience.

Crazy Domains is a brand that prides itself on quality and commitment to solving our customer’s pain points and addressing their demands.

We boast a customer satisfaction score of over 93% and offer attractive pricing options for products that exceed industry standards.

We want to engage with affiliates who believe in our brand and understand what we bring to the table. In the next section, you’ll learn more about the benefits of becoming an affiliate.

Why you should be an official Crazy Domains affiliate

Crazy Domains offers an Affiliate Programme that benefits individuals who believe they have what it takes to be excellent ambassadors for the brand and our products.

Affiliates, once registered, gain access to an exclusive affiliate platform, Impact Radius, where they can obtain the official marketing links for Crazy Domains products.

With attractive marketing banners and a highly reliable in-house tracking system, affiliates can track their performance and commissions.

Affiliates may earn up to AU$280 as commission on a single purchase made on the website, and high-performing partners also get a custom landing page.

The Crazy Domains Affiliate Programme boasts high conversion rates, backed by our popularity among users in Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East, which gives you a global target market.

We also offer attractive commissions ranging from 20% on all successful domain registrations to US$200 on our Simple and Managed SEO services.

You are also guaranteed regular and timely payouts, which will be processed monthly as soon as the sale is approved. You will also be able to track these sales and payouts on your affiliate account.

Users can manage their performance on Impact Radius, the world’s best affiliate tracking system.

Affiliates also access exclusive marketing tools such as banners, screenshots, coupon codes, and email templates to help them advertise the products more effectively.

In addition, the platform has several analytical tools to help track numerous metrics, such as the number of clicks, actions, sales volume, and conversion rate.

Affiliates can also gauge their weekly, monthly, and yearly performance right from their account.

If you wish to sign up as an affiliate, you can apply on our website now to get your application reviewed as soon as possible and be accepted into our program.

Registration is free of cost, and no requirements need to be fulfilled for an application to be considered.

See you in the next 15 (and beyond)

As Crazy Domains turns fifteen this year, we are both grateful for what has been and excited for what is to come.

However, our mission to make the internet a space for your business to grow is far from complete.

We will continue to improve our offerings to address the needs of business owners worldwide. We invite you to join us and participate as we embark on this journey of another fifteen years or more.

You can create your brand-new website or enhance your existing website at attractive. We offer discounted prices or work with us as an affiliate and help us reach more and more potential customers.

While celebrating this remarkable milestone, we at Crazy Domains would like to take this opportunity to thank all our users and customers who have shown belief and faith in us over the years.

Visit our website to start celebrating today!

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.