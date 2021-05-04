3 online tools to help optimize your payroll system

Small business payroll is probably one of the most important business processes. But it’s also the most dreaded by many entrepreneurs — and this is especially true if numbers aren’t your forte!

But in reality, it’s a crucial part of business management as your employees need to be paid and you need to keep track of what you’re paying them. In today’s world, there are a plethora of online tools to help you streamline your payroll system and what feels like a tedious business process.

In this blog, we go over three popular payroll software options to consider — just keep on reading to learn more.

1. The QuickBooks Payroll System

Even if you’re completely new to the business world you may have already heard of QuickBooks. If there was any online payroll system to use for your startup, it’s this one.

QuickBooks is popular for several reasons. First, it’s probably the most user-friendly payroll platform on the market. It’s also robust and designed with small business owners in mind.

QuickBooks is an app that allows for free direct deposits into your employee accounts. It also calculates payroll tax rates so that your payroll figures remain accurate at all times.

The app allows you to streamline all of your payroll duties — and you can do it all from one place. You can file and remit payroll taxes, generate year-end forms, and so much more.

If you hire freelance or contracting staff, QuickBooks helps you figure out accurate payroll for them, too. You might also want to check out the ultimate online check stubs in USA to help with contractor payroll, too.

2. The OnTheClock Payroll System

This is another online payroll system designed with ease of use in mind. It’s an employee-facing system and is ideal for busy entrepreneurs who need to take care of payroll duties while on-the-go.

It also offers employee functionality in that they can log on at the start of their day, and track their work, lunch, and break time hours. This makes for more accurate payroll at the end of the month. The best part is that you can sync the app with your company website, allowing your employees access if they have to work from home.

You also have the added benefit of GPS tracking to monitor employee whereabouts throughout the day. This feature makes this app perfect for businesses with distributed workforces — such as those in logistics.

3. The PaymentEvolution Payroll System

Finally, the PaymentEvolution app is another ideal system specifically designed for small businesses. With its simple yet modern interface, it’s user-friendly and can even integrate with other payroll apps, such as QuickBooks.

With the use of this app and QuickBooks, you can automate a number of business processes. Just some of these include business payments, payroll, employee taxes, benefits management, and more.

With the help of an in-built payroll calculator, you can rest assured that your payroll tax is taken care of. You’ll also have peace of mind that your employees are receiving accurate payments. Your employees also have the ability to manage their payment history, personal tax slips, and benefits from any remote device.

Run Your Business Better with Tech Knowledge

Looking for a streamlined, easy-to-use payroll system that won’t let you down? Our top recommendation would have to be QuickBooks. But any of the above three options are brilliant for small business management!

By keeping up-to-date on tech knowledge, especially within the business world, you’ll have the upper hand. Learn how to become a better business owner and explore the rest of this site for more.

