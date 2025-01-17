Nothing plans expansion in the US after a successful 2024

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Carl Pei’s Nothing, the London-based startup known for its transparent-looking smartphones and earbuds, seemingly has big plans for the future.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company wants to boost its presence in the United States in 2026; however, its 2025 plans are still focused on other markets.

Nothing’s impressive growth trajectory in 2024

Nothing kicked off in 2021 with an affordable pair of earbuds boasting an interesting transparent design, which was received well by both customers and reviewers.

A year later, the company finally entered the Android smartphone market with the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (1).

Since then, it has released more than a few earbuds, smartphones, and even a budget-focused sub-brand: CMF by Nothing.

Fast forward to 2024, Nothing launched two new pairs of earbuds—both well-received and a budget-oriented Nothing Phone (2a), which was so successful that it ended up getting four more variants.

Bloomberg’s recent report details Nothing’s remarkable growth in 2024, noting that the company has increased its revenue to more than $500 million and surpassed $1 billion in lifetime sales.

The company has sold over 7 million units across all its product categories. Currently, India is Nothing’s biggest market, followed by Germany and the UK.

Despite establishing a solid presence in the global markets, Nothing’s presence is still limited in North America.

The United States leads the sales of Nothing’s wireless earbuds, but when it comes to smartphones, Nothing’s presence is pretty limited, to say the least.

Its last flagship, the Nothing Phone (2), is available for open sale in the US, but the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus have limited availability with particle compatibility with US 5G bands.

Hence, the company is looking to expand its operations and seeking to raise at least $100 million in funding.

Also, earlier this week, an email from Carl Pei surfaced online, teasing the upcoming Nothing Phone (3), which will be released in 2025 with a new AI platform.

