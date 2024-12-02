Nothing could release Phone (3) and two other phones in 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Nothing reportedly has three smartphones in development, all anticipated for release in the first half of 2025. This information comes from tech insider Yogesh Brar on X/Twitter.

The most anticipated of these upcoming releases is likely the Nothing Phone (3), which was initially scheduled for a 2024 debut but was delayed to 2025 due to the company’s focus on integrating AI features.

While Brar claims that Nothing is actively developing three smartphones, the post doesn’t provide specific details about these devices, leaving much to speculation.

What to expect from future Nothing phones

There are 3 new phones from Nothing under active development right now.



These Will likely cover H1 2025 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 29, 2024

Based on Nothing’s current offerings, it is reasonable to assume that two of the new models will serve as direct sequels to the Phone (2) and Phone (2a). However, the identity of the third device is a mystery.

One possibility is that the third device could be a successor to the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, which is technically not a fully new device but an enhanced version (2a).

However, at this point, your guess is as good as ours.

With The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, you get minor upgrades, including a slightly better processor, an improved selfie camera, and a faster charging speed over the standard (2a).

These upgrades made the Phone (2a) Plus a more premium option within its tier.

However, it was still seen as a slightly buffed version of the Phone (2a) rather than a completely new model.

If Nothing follows this strategy, the third device could be a souped-up version of the Nothing Phone (3a).

As of now, these details are speculative, and Nothing has yet to make any official announcements about its future lineup.

Until more concrete information emerges, the development and specifications of these three rumored devices remain skeptical.

We’ll, of course, keep you updated if and when something related to these three devices surfaces online.

