Apple will now display verified business logos in its apps

Apple has introduced new features for its Business Connect program, offering businesses more control over how they appear on the customers’ devices within the Apple ecosystem.

This new feature, Business Caller ID, will roll out next year and allow businesses to display their name, logo, and other details when contacting customers. This will make it easier for people to verify legitimate calls and emails from a business. Apple detailed this feature in a press release.

Apple makes it easier for you to verify a business on iPhone apps

Businesses will soon be able to personalize their appearance in emails and phone conversations on Apple devices. Apple revealed how businesses can use its Business Connect to add their name and logo in creative ways that will appear in iPhone apps used for payments, phone calls, and emails.

Apple originally unveiled Business Connect in 2023 to give businesses access to listings across Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other Apple apps.

Every registered company can add more information, such as images or exclusive deals, and verify whether the listed information is correct.

Before this feature becomes available to users later this year, businesses can also sign up for Branded Mail, a feature that can make emails simpler to find in a pile of unwanted emails.

Additionally, if a company chooses to use Business Caller ID, Apple will display its name, logo, and department on the call screen of an iPhone. This function will help you determine whether the random number calling you is spam or a reputable firm. Apple says it will start rolling out this feature next year.

Besides this, an update to Apple’s Tap to Pay service will also allow businesses to display their logos when collecting payments. Currently, it only displays a category icon when a user makes a payment to a business using Tap to Pay.

The company’s official website has more information on signing up for the Apple Business Connect feature.

