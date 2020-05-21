4 reasons why your UI design is a crucial part of creating a product

User interface didn’t matter in the past when there were very few companies creating software. That is why users had to deal with challenging products. But the world has developed much since, and there are many companies making products that have an excellent UI that users love.

UI design must be relevant to the users and satisfy their needs. Adobe XD is an expert in UI design and they describe its purpose as “The goal of user interface design is to create a user interface that makes it easy, efficient, and enjoyable for users to interact with a product.” Here is a more in-depth look into the reasons why you need to check the UI before releasing products.

Display Consistency

The user interface of your overall product needs to similar, as it gives your users a much better experience. That is why your team needs to check the UI to make sure everything is consistent. These things usually include font size, font type, and similar appearance.

While you and your team can manually check the UI for inconsistencies, it might be useful to use some tools as well to make sure no stone is left unturned.

Offer User-Friendly Navigation

No one wants to have trouble navigating in your product, as they certainly don’t want to waste their time. That’s why your team needs to make your product extremely easy to use for the target audience. You need to remember that even if it’s targeted for adults, it doesn’t mean that it should be slightly more complicated.

Most developers make an elementary mistake that you need to be careful about while making your product. Simply keep in mind that your users will not only use the product on their laptops and computer, but they will also use it on a range of different handheld devices. That is why your product needs to provide a user-friendly interface for all the supported devices.

Follow the Basic UI Guidelines

Many companies have a set of guidelines laid out for all developers to follow if they wish to launch their products on their platforms.

If you are planning to launch an app for iOS users, then you need to make sure your designing team follows their strict guidelines during the development and the final testing stage. The company expects the designers to follow the instructions to provide their users with the best experience.

Similarly, Android apps also need to follow a set of guidelines that are laid out by the company. These set of rules will help your team develop an excellent app that Android users will love.

You should be extremely careful with the designs and repeatedly make sure the conditions laid out by the respective companies are being met.

Minimizing Users Efforts

Typing and searching is not a very challenging task. However, most people want to give minimum effort when using various products. While they might find typing easier on computers, it’s much harder in mobile phones.

That’s why you need to make sure that your product’s UI design requires a minimum effort at the user’s end. If there are is a need to enter data, then you should make the forms as short as possible. If it is possible, then you should try to give multiple-choice options rather than asking them to type.

