6 of the best apps to help you quit smoking

Once you make the decision to quit smoking, you’re taking a step in the right direction as far as personal health goes. Smoking can shorten your lifespan, and let’s be honest; it’s not exactly hygienic. It’s also costly. The tobacco industry does everything in its power to ensure you remain a smoker for life, but we’re not going to accept that, are we?

Putting down the cigarettes for good often requires some help. In this guide, we’ll cover six of the best cessation apps out there today. These apps will provide you with support, guidance, and habit tracking capabilities to monitor your progress. You’ll get the help you need in the palm of your hand! Let’s quit smoking once and for all.

Why You Should Quit Smoking Today

The sooner you quit smoking, the better. In fact, if you’re smoking while you read this, put down the cigarette and don’t look back. The sooner you quit, the more time your body will have to heal from the massive damage that smoking has done to it.

It would take another article entirely to properly explain the effects of smoking on the body, but let’s just say it’s one of the absolute worst things you can do to your body. It affects all of your major organs, especially the heart and lungs, disrupts the flow of oxygenated blood, increases blood pressure, and severely damages skin and hair. The bottom line? Giving up smoking can help you reclaim your health and may even buy you a few more years of life.

Alternatives To Tobacco

Some people thoroughly enjoy the ritual of using tobacco and are loathe to give it up entirely. Luckily, there’s an entire market for tobacco alternatives. Tobaccoless chew, vape pens, and more are viable alternatives to tobacco use and don’t contain the harmful chemicals present in cigarettes.

1. QuitNow!

QuitNow! is an app that focuses on the smoker being an “ex-smoker”, so you’ve already earned that title the minute you put down your cigarettes. You’ll be reminded of the exact day you quit, so you can track progress. You’ll get access to achievements, an ex-smoker community for support, and a list of health indicators to explain just how your body is healing itself every day after you’ve quit. You’ll find plenty of support and motivation with this free app, available on Android and Apple platforms.

2. SmokeFree

SmokeFree is the evidence-based cessation app you’ve been looking for. This free app has millions of downloads, allows you to track your progress, and provides dozens of free features for ex-smokers of all levels. If you’re interested in leaving tobacco behind once and for all, you need this app.

The app is a favorite among its users, as well. It has over 150,000 5-star reviews in both Google and Apple app stores. It’s simple, easy to use, and effective. Let SmokeFree be your in-pocket cessation buddy and quit smoking forever!

3. EasyQuit

With a beautiful design, easy to use interface, and some of the best cessation tips and tools in one place, EasyQuit is one of the best apps out there for quitting smoking. The countdown timer lets you see the results of your cessation in real-time, explaining what parts of the body are healing as time goes by. You’ll also get to see how much money you’re saving, which is a feature unique to this app.

EasyQuit is available both in the Google and Apple app stores. It’s free to use, and most of all, it works. Join the thousands of smokers who have left the habit behind already with EasyQuit.

4. Flamy

Flamy is a lightweight and beautifully-designed cessation app for Android users. It combines savings goals and smoking goals for the ultimate cessation experience. You’ll also get valuable tips and motivation cards for when the going gets tough. Quitting is no easy experience, but when you’ve got Flamy within reach, it’s a completely possible goal. Don’t quit without some help!

5. Kwit

Kwit is a cessation app that aims to help you quit and stay away from cigarettes and tobacco for good. Many smokers end up quitting and returning to the habit, or fail in their cessation attempts entirely. Kwit has valuable tools like progress tracking, science-based evidence to motivate you, and even a daily diary feature.

You can get Kwit for free on both the Apple and Google app stores.

6. MyQuit Coach By Livestrong

MyQuit Coach by Livestrong is one of the most widely-used cessation apps out there. It’s available for Apple users, and offers some of the best tools and features to help you leave behind the smoking habit for good. You’ll be able to track how many days you’ve been smoke-free, connect with others in the smoking cessation community, and unlock achievements as you progress.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: