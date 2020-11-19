Crypto giant Cloudbet’s celebrated launch

Cloudbet has gained popularity over the years across several parts of the globe. This popularity mainly comes because of its unique idea and features. The crypto casino allows crypto-based gaming options to crypto enthusiasts.

However, in recent news, its launch in Argentina seems to have sparked notable attention. As the pioneering service in the world of crypto gaming, the talk around it seems pretty justified. The sportsbook and casino have made way for a focused service in Argentina. Any idea where this new development comes from? You might be right, after all!

Undoubtedly, this special service in Argentina by Cloudbet comes due to the country’s recent interest and inklings towards cryptocurrency. As Argentina slips into the thrill of crypto gaming, Cloudbet seems to have its back.

What exactly are we looking at?

As crypto traders, investors, or mere enthusiasts, it becomes important to understand what exactly are Cloudbet’s plans in Argentina. What we are looking at is an all-new country-specific site that has been made available by Cloudbet especially for Argentinians. The idea is to help them understand the basics of crypto betting through various tools (such as informative blogs) as well as games. As the platform inches ahead with its idea of bringing to light cryptocurrency benefits, we are all ready to examine the reasons, progress, and consequences.

Cloudbet’s host of features give it a distinct position as a crypto leader when it comes to the domain of gaming. With state-of-the-art casinos and all-new betting limits, Cloudbet seems red, hot, and ready to get the fire of change started. The platform also makes way for the best sports odds and a welcome bonus for users. To create a user-friendly experience, the company seems to have gone the extra mile. We see great customer support with a live chat feature that is language-specific for best results in Argentina.

A representative of Cloudbet stressed what inspired this measure on the Company’s part. He happened to talk about the developing interest around cryptocurrency in Argentina, and how such a time feels right for the introduction of a crypto gaming platform. He also talked about how such a step could help local people understand how cryptocurrency works and the advantages of betting with a digital currency. According to the Company, the support of a virtual currency helps shape better features compared to a regular gaming platform.

A little about Cloudbet

As a famous Bitcoin betting platform, Cloudbet brings a safe player deposit storage feature along with easy withdrawals. The interface is undeniably user friendly. Another great thing about the platform is its openness for various cryptocurrencies as Ethereum and Bitcoin cash are also acceptable.

A report suggests that stablecoins witness their fair share of popularity in Argentina and people around are showing interest in the crypto domain. A good reason that Cloudbet puts forward it the protection of the value of people’s assets the Peso undergoes devaluation.

The Company happened to call for the attention of the people around mid-summer and it happened so with the English Premier League round the corner. Match bets easily turned into a thing as always, and Cloudbet greeted it all with the crypto twist allowing the best prices and maximum returns.

The platform organized campaigns to boost the acceptance of crypto betting so that it can finally be seen as a trusted and fun alternative compared to normal betting. Various sports such as tennis and football remained under the eyes of Cloudbet and customers got a wide palette to choose from.

In a nutshell, the service claims to offer the best to sports fans in Argentina whether it is about prices or variety. All the competitions that people root for and wish to be involved with are likely to be made available to them sooner or later.

The Splendid Story of Cloudbet

As a renowned crypto betting platform, Cloudbet surfaced in the year 2013 and has been leading the way in the industry since then. After striking a cordial note with Blockchain and keeping user convenience and privacy in mind, it managed to build an interface that stands out as soon as we talk about digital gaming in connection with cryptocurrency.

The team at Cloudbet talks about the intriguing procedure of penning down its own rules and creating something entirely new in the world of cryptocurrency. The company continues to innovate and renovate as it caters to crypto enthusiasts like no other crypto gaming platform ever.

