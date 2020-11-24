Do you need a proxy server to play at online casino?

Although gambling is prevalent in almost all countries around the world, and millions of people, if not more, indulge in it, it is still considered to be illegal in many countries and states. It is considered to be a vice and can be looked down upon socially in certain cultures.

However, this has not stopped gamblers from indulging in their favorite games. Rather, they have been looking for ways in which they can pursue gambling in relative secrecy. In countries like India, where gambling is seen as a taboo, it has become easier with the introduction of online gambling. A simple search on the internet will allow you to find the best online casinos in India.

As per Indian law, playing online casinos, as long as the website is hosted outside the country, is considered to be legal. However, some players prefer anonymity and security over and above legality. Such players often prefer to play with proxy servers.

What is a proxy server?

A proxy server acts as an intermediary between you and the websites that you browse. Whenever you visit a website from a normal browser, the data travels directly from your device to the web site’s servers and vice versa. However, when you are using a proxy server, your request flows through the proxy server before traveling to the website, and the return traffic comes back through the same route.

Do you need a proxy server to play online casinos?

As mentioned earlier, Indian players are allowed to play in online casinos as long as the website is hosted outside the country, and all online casinos which are active in India follow this diktat, so as such, there is no need to use a proxy server.

However, if you want to gamble while on a holiday to a country where online gambling is banned, or if your workplace has blocked gambling sites, and you still have the urge for a quick gamble during your free time, you can use a proxy server to gain access. Using a proxy server has its own risks

Most online casinos do not allow players to gamble using proxy servers due to two main reasons. The first reason is legality. Reputed casinos offer services only in areas that allow online gambling. By allowing the use of proxy servers, they risk breaking the law of certain countries.

The second reason is to prevent a single player from making multiple accounts. As a proxy server masks the real IP address of players, it becomes impossible for casinos to track the IP addresses and block multiple accounts.

Why use a proxy server?

Using a proxy server provides a host of benefits for the users

Control internet usage

Certain companies and organizations make it mandatory for their employees to use a particular proxy server while accessing the internet during working hours. Companies configure their servers in such a way that access to certain websites is blocked, and users can only access websites that are relevant to their work. In this way, they can ensure more productivity from the employees.

Improved speed

Proxy servers cache the most visited, and recently visited websites. So whenever a person visits that particular website, the server can instantly show the cached version of the site, improving speed. It is particularly helpful for big organizations where many people may log in to a website at the same time. It saves bandwidth and improves performance.

Privacy and security

Whenever you visit a website, rather than using the IP address of your connection, the proxy server uses a different IP address, often from another country or state, thus preventing the destination server from identifying the original request server. This helps you to keep your browsing history private. Also, certain proxy servers use heavy encryption to ensure the safety of your personal data.

Access restricted sites

Many times, governments and companies block access to certain websites. Users can access such sites by using a proxy server as it masks your original IP address.

What happens if you use a proxy server to gamble

While you may be able to sneak in through the initial security measures and casino games using a proxy server, the real issue comes when you are trying to withdraw your winnings. Most online casinos require identity proof to be submitted. This can alert the casino about your actual location, and they can block your withdrawal.

