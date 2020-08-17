Focusing on a purpose: Pastor Timberlake’s advice

Life’s purposes will always be based on desires or projections that we make to ourselves and that we usually work to achieve. But what happens when our goals are not the same as God’s for our lives? Is this possible? Sometimes people focus on personal or professional issues that are not flattering. However, the desire to achieve them ends up blinding the vision and makes those aspects want to be achieved at all costs.

Pastor and motivational speaker Tim Timberlake knows about this topic because, throughout his experience as a leader, he has had the opportunity to share with people based on this aspect of his life. However, his guidance has been of great help in leading them to transform not only their thinking but their lives.

Tim started as a pastor and motivator at a very young age. By the age of 20, he had already shared as co-pastor in a church led by his mother, Brenda Timberlake. However, before this experience, he carried out his studies at the Pistis Bible Institute. All of this helped him to have greater clarity of what was the path that God had chosen for his life.

This, not without first going through the bitter experience of losing her father and being plunged into despair at a very young age. However, focusing his life on what God expected of him and the talents He had given him to achieve it undoubtedly led Tim to handle the situation with greater serenity and turn it into a big push because his father was also an outstanding pastor and leader.

Leaving His Plan for God’s Purpose

Although he had enjoyed great opportunities to transmit the message of faith and hope in the lives of many people, Tim thought of embracing all possible ways to tell others about God’s love and plans. That’s why he wrote his book, “Abandon: Leaving your Plan for God’s Purpose”.

This book is written from his experience and focused on how obedience to leave wildlife behind and to focus on God’s plans for his life, would transform every aspect of his life.

Tim points out that his initial purpose for this work is the same as all his work, to encourage people to listen to the power and the Word of God. To discover the talents that God has placed in them and how to use them to achieve their dreams according to the plans.

That is why, in his text, he invites people with applicable resources and valuable content to discover those aspects that fill him with satisfaction, to concentrate on their purposes, and not to be distracted by their problems.

Also, to find ways to overcome the obstacles, to face their doubts, fears, and failures, all from the history that God will grant to each one of them, as long as they are guided in obedience.

Unlike what many think, for Tim, obedience to God is not bondage. It is a true path that has allowed him to live in a different and happy way.

Apart from his book, Tim has turned his focuses to social media. This has allowed him to experience greater outreach to thousands of people, especially in times where Covid-19 has prevented large gatherings in many ways.

Through his account on Instagram (@TTimberlake), he maintains a constant connection with his more than 100 thousand followers, through the projection of hopeful messages, loaded with innovation, humor, sincerity, motivation, and great empathy, which are all unique aspects of Timberlake’s personality.

Currently, Tim continues the work of imparting the message of faith. He emphasizes that his greatest desire is to have the possibility of transforming the world, by building hope, one person at a time.

