How self-cleaning robots help deal with anxiety

Clutter can have a vital impact on how we perceive our homes, work environment, and even ourselves. Messy homes and workspaces leave us feeling anxious. It’s also overwhelming, which can make us feel helpless at times.

However, there’s more to cleaning your house than simply doing the laundry and dusting. Coming home to an organized and neat space can help us feel more relaxed. It also helps clear your mind. Even the cleaning process itself can give you an opportunity to reflect on the challenges you’ll face ahead and give you a therapeutic relief of tension.

For some people, giving the kitchen floor a few passes of the good old mop has a soothing effect, a feeling similar to meditation. For some, the mere sight of dust-free furniture, especially after a long, stressful day at work, can temporarily make them forget the thing’s troubling them.

According to studies, having a clean environment presents numerous health benefits. On the other hand, allowing your home to get cluttered, disorganized, or dirty may negatively affect your physical and mental well-being. With that in mind, here are the reasons why you should start cleaning and decluttering your home today.

You And Your Family Will Be Healthier

Your family’s health is the most obvious reason why you need to maintain a clean home. Things like dander, mold, dust, and bacteria can cause illnesses and allergies. You’ll be able to lower the risk of the family getting sick significantly with regular cleaning. It will also result in a healthier and happier household overall.

Helps Lower Your Stress Level

Seeing all the clutter in the house can clutter your mind as well. You may think that you’ve already accustomed yourself to the piles of mess in your house, but you may not be aware that it’s already affecting you deeply.

Study shows that women with tidy homes have lower cortisol levels in comparison to those with messier ones. So what does it mean? Simply put, the stress you’re feeling right now is very likely related to your messy space.

You’ll be able to manage your stress by taking care of your to-do list today and keeping your space in proper order. And with your busy life, you’ll benefit a lot from reducing stress in meaningful ways.

Meditation Effect

You can clear your head with all your frantic thoughts by putting on some music to block out everything and getting into the cleaning zone. You can drown all your anxieties by focusing on simple tasks and doing something basic yet productive. By concentrating on the task at hand and forcing all those negative thoughts away, cleaning can have effects similar to meditation.

Get A Free And Satisfying Workout

You can get your heart pumping with a good old cleaning session, especially if it involves vacuuming the flooring or scrubbing down your bathroom. Going around your house and getting things clean and in order is just like running on a treadmill.

So if you’re not a fan of exercising and going to the gym but want a healthy and active lifestyle, get those rubber gloves on and do 20 to 30 minutes’ worth of cleaning jobs. You’ll see yourself breaking a sweat quickly, minus the costly gym membership fee.

It Helps Set The Tone Of Your Day Or Week

There’s nothing more stressful than coming home to a house full of dirt and clutter after a hectic day at the office. It’ll make you feel like you want to unravel completely. Your humble abode is your safe zone. It’s your sanctuary. So returning to a tidy and clutter-free house will make your mind more at peace.

Find some time on weekends to give your space some deep-cleaning. It will have a massive impact on your anxieties since you’re getting rid of the likely elements causing your stress.

Better Sleep

You’ll sleep better and a lot easier if you’re not constantly thinking of the things you need to do the next day. When you have a clean space, you’ll eliminate the habit of looking around and taking notes and piling your to-do list before going to bed. Also, simply making your bed first thing in the morning can help improve your sleep by as much as 20%. Plus, it’s also nice to sleep in clean sheets that smell fresh.

Become More Proactive

There are times when you don’t even have the urge to start a task. And you’re most likely to scan the room to find something to distract you. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. We’ve all been there.

It’s easy to find something in a disorganized space to help delay doing a task or two. But if your home is in order, your mind will follow, and it’ll be easier for you to accomplish even the most complex of things.

How A Messy Home Can Impact Your Overall Well-Being

Depression. One of the possible signs and symptoms of depression is a messy room. It’s hard to get out of your bed when you’re suffering from depression. You also don’t feel any motivation to get things done, including cleaning your space. As a result, you’ll feel worse not only about the situation but yourself as well.

Cardiovascular disease. Studies show that clutter can increase your anxiety and stress levels. It also often leads to poor quality of sleep and weight gain at times. Furthermore, stressing all the time can increase your heart rate, blood pressure, and risk of acquiring heart disease.

Mental health. Clutter and mess can affect the flow of your creativity, as well as greatly reduce your productivity and motivation. Your mind tends to see all the work you haven’t accomplished yet, which may prevent the ability of your brain to focus harder on what you’re doing.

Simple Ways To Declutter Your Home

Tidying Up

Decluttering should not overwhelm you. The first thing you need to do is to sort out all the things you no longer need into categories, which can include, for selling, recycling, and donating. Once you’ve eliminated those, you can start organizing all the stuff left in smart storage solutions.

Here’s how to do it:

Decluttering is a daunting task so start small. Something as simple as organizing your drawers or clearing your desk can help increase your productivity.

Sort out your filing cabinets, kitchen drawers, and wardrobe. Remove any items or clothes you don’t need. And then arrange your clothes by season or color and label your files to make it easier for you to find them.

Use floating shelves, kitchen baskets, and other storage solutions. It will not only clear your floors of clutter, but it will also keep the room looking neat and easier to clean.

Deep-Clean

After you’ve tidied up and organized everything, it’s time for some deep-cleaning. Polish, scrub and dust your home thoroughly to make it beautiful again. You can also clean appliances that you’ve been neglecting for a long time, such as your washing machine, fridge, and oven.

You may also want to consider investing in a good robot mop. These innovative cleaning machines can save a lot of precious time. You can even set your unit to clean when you’re out and about. It’s a very convenient tool, especially if you’re a busy person.

If you’re new to these gadgets, read more on Cleanup Expert blog to find out everything you need to know about robot mops.

Stress-Free Cleaning With A Robot Mop

Here are some advantages of owning a robotic cleaner:

Saves valuable time. Cleaning is a tedious, exhausting, and time-consuming task, especially if you have a massive house. Having a robot mop can do all the cleaning tasks by itself and does not require any supervision from you.

Cleans on its own. You can set your unit to work when you’re not home. Just make sure your flooring is clear of any obtrusive items, and your drapes are off the floors.

Recharges itself. When your robotic mop completes its cleaning job, or its battery is running low, it’ll return to its charging station.

Advanced sensors. Most models come with advanced sensors for detecting the level of cleaning in various areas of your home. The robot will tackle that spot until it’s clean.

Minimal upkeep. Robot mops can last many years if used properly and require minimal maintenance. You only need to replace its dust bag when necessary, clean its brushes and filter as needed, and ensure that there are damaging or sharp objects on its way.

