How to build confidence in your website

One of the most difficult elements for a business to build is trust. It’s also one of the easiest to erode. For these reasons, building trust with website stakeholders is an absolute priority. Whether it’s B2C or B2B, hard work, dedication, commitment, and sound strategy are needed to establish trust with your stakeholders. Tactics can be employed to expedite trust-building, with varying degrees of efficacy. The objective in all cases is the same: cultivate a favorable relationship between the business and its users.

It comes as no surprise that all e-commerce operations are geared towards increasing customer loyalty, revenue, and sales. Myriad tactics and strategies are employed to market brands to the public, establish a strong social media presence, and building trust within the community. The concept of trust is sacrosanct in any business/customer partnership. If the customer does not trust the business, no transactions will take place. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, trust is defined as follows:

‘The belief that somebody/something is good, sincere, honest, et cetera and will not try to harm or trick you’… ‘Trust (in something) the belief that something is true or correct or that you can rely on it’…

Clearly, your website must establish an atmosphere of trust with its users to be successful. My WOT (Web of Trust) is a powerful tool designed to check website reputation and instill trust through public confidence. This browser extension establishes trust by way of reputation icons identifying safe and secure sites. WOT assesses websites based on community ratings, using powerful ML algorithms to validate assessments.

Suspect links, adware, malware, viruses, Trojans, phishing scams, and spam email are automatically detected and identified accordingly. This system works across all browsers. Websites bearing the green WOT badge are safe, while websites highlighted with the word ‘Warning!’ are unsafe. Already, some 6 million users trust WOT for safe browsing online, across multiple platforms and search engines including Opera, Firefox, and Chrome.

Effective Ways to Build Trust Through Your Website

Beyond the basics, there are many different approaches that can be used to beef up the trustworthy factor of a website. These include professional website design which reflects the type of atmosphere you want to create for your customers. Clean lines, concise text, sharp images, quick-click functionality, and easy-to-use features are highly effective means of establishing trust. If customers struggle to find information about products and services, payment options and costs, complementary products and substitute products, reviews, delivery options, et al this will hinder a website’s trustworthiness.

CTAs (Calls to Action) are highly effective tools for getting users to click on your website. CTAs must be unambiguous at all times. Popular CTAs such as, ‘Click Here’, ‘Buy Now’, ‘Get It’, or ‘Claim Free Gift’ have shown varying degrees of efficacy with e-commerce sites. Naturally, the effectiveness of a CTA hinges upon the value-added benefits that the user will receive for clicking on a link. The best CTAs entice users to perform specific actions. The value proposition includes things like discounts, promotions, exclusive offers, newsletters, and other benefits.

Content is Boss. Nowadays, an abundance of websites makes it challenging to get ahead of the pack. One way to establish a strong online presence and attendant loyalty is by crafting expert-level content. It’s less about the grammar, punctuation, and spelling than it is about crafting ‘hypnotic’, ‘mesmerizing’, or ‘unique’ content. The threefold objectives of low bounce rates, high stickiness, and high rates of return must be championed at all times. When managed effectively, the right tactics and strategies can boost conversion rates and profits.

Landing Page Optimization plays a central role in establishing trust. Visitors to your website come from many different directions, including direct Google searches, email marketing, and PPC ads, et al. There’s a difference between building trust exclusively for the homepage, and crafting expert-grade landing pages from third-party sites, or direct from search engines and ads. A multifold approach to building trust must be implemented with all landing pages and home pages extolling the virtues of the company’s contract with its users.

Reputation management is a big part of the deal. Customers across the generational divide are loyal to brands they have come to know and trust. But every market segment is driven by unique channels. Generation Y is social media savvy, and typically follows news and marketing, opinions and influencers across social channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Snapchat, and others. It’s important to understand your demographic in order to build trust on their terms, not yours. Legitimacy is easily established by being forthright. If a business deals with reputable brands and top-tier companies, this information should be advertised to reflect that for customers.

The Most Effective Ways to Establish Trust with Users

Trust can be cultivated quickly and easily, provided you follow these steps:

Encourage users to review your website and post for all to see

Show your full website domain and use HTTPS protocol (SSL secure)

Ensure rapid-loading of content, with attractive text, images, and videos

Always provide reputable, secure, and rapid processing payment options

Tell a story that users can relate to – humility, pride, and service above self

Display details of management, ownership, and relevant contact information

Provide an unambiguous privacy policy, KYC policy, and AML policy for users

Engage with customers on a regular basis through forums, blogs, social media, and Use trusted tools like My WOT to provide a visual representation of trust to users

Establishing credibility is an incremental process, but proper planning gets you there quicker.

Viewed in perspective, all of these tips will help to build trust and loyalty while growing your business and increasing revenue and profitability in the process.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: