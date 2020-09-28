How to cut down your company’s costs with outsourced IT support

Business owners have to keep turning plenty of wheels to function. They’re responsible not only for their client’s happiness but also for keeping things running smoothly in the background. To most businesses, information technology has undeniably become an essential part of their operations. In fact, it’s becoming more and more relevant each passing day. With information technology’s increase in importance, it begs the relevant question of whether to consider IT outsourcing or not.

As a business owner, you probably already know that your company’s information technology needs regular changes and updates. It’s especially true if you’re trying to make your business data more secure or you’re scaling business operations up. Of course, you also have to defend your company from new threats, like ransomware, every year. Those being said, your company’s IT has to stay competitive to keep up with the constant changes. IT costs can be really difficult to anticipate for that reason.

If you prefer predictability when it comes to costs and you want to save on business processes that require IT intervention, working with IT service providers, like Intellicomp Support, is your best bet. Here’s how they can help you:

Avoid Hiring A Large In-House IT Team

Companies who don’t have sufficient IT staff or enough IT employees can hire a number of outsourcing companies that are available in the market, and which offer IT outsourcing services at a cheaper price compared to that of hiring a full in-house IT team. Outsourcing is a great method through which businesses can save money on IT support expenses. There are many companies that can provide IT support to your company on a full-time basis, and this is quite beneficial for you as you can easily delegate the tasks that are crucial to your business operations.

Spend Less Money On Employee Trainings

If you’re a business owner, chances are you’ve been investing on trainings for your employees. In fact, training your employees is essential. The problem is that companies are often held back by the number of employees they have. That’s because a business that employs a huge number of individuals may not have the budget to help its IT workforce to efficiently complete tasks, understand problems, and perform fixes through proper training.

By training employees properly, companies won’t only increase profits, but also increase productivity and improve employee performance at work. But, again, trainings, whether in-house or organized by a third-party firm, can be a huge chunk taken off your budget a couple of times a year. When outsourcing your IT needs, on the one hand, the managed IT support service provider is the one responsible for keeping the skills of its experts sharp.

Hire IT People On A Contract Basis Instead

One of the most overlooked aspects of operating a business is the cost of hiring regular employees. The cost of a single contractual employee, on average, can be anywhere from 20-30% less than the total cost of a full-time employee. It’s especially important if you’re one of those businesses that don’t have a large profit margin yet. If you’re already currently working with a high payroll for employees, adding full-time IT specialists to your team may not be a good idea. You may want to consider a part-time, contractual employee, or a freelancer who’s more affordable. That’s what you can get when you outsource your IT needs.

Also, because you only pay for the employees that you actually need and only for the work you want done, you’re paying for less than what it would cost if you hired more regular team members. By working with employees who work on a contract basis, you don’t have to worry about paying high wages. You’re paying less while making a significant profit.

Work With The Best Possible People For The Job

A well-efficient and cost-efficient workforce is always one of the key considerations for any business seeking to remain competitive in the market. It’s an unfortunate truth that many companies have trouble maintaining a workforce of necessary size to perform all of the necessary tasks required for an organization to function efficiently. The cost of payroll expenses can quickly cut into an organization’s profits, and it’s very common for businesses to find themselves in financial turmoil because of this. If you’re a business owner who’s struggling to keep your business afloat, you’re going to want to ensure that you hire the best possible people without spending too much. Fortunately, outsourcing your IT needs today can help you do just that.

Forget About Building A Permanent IT Infrastructure

Building an on-site physical IT infrastructure is a series of incremental and routine expenses, such as hardware, software licenses, networking, and so on. These expenses usually increase with complex projects, like building a web-hosting server or a server for internal IT usage. That can be quite expensive, which is why an increasing amount of IT budgets of different organizations worldwide are now shifted to improving cloud technology.

One important reason why IT outsourcing has become so popular among companies of different sizes and types today is that these managed IT services offer free hardware and software licenses to their clients. IT outsourcing also means that you won’t have to take care of maintenance expenses. The only thing that you’ll have to pay is service fee charged by the managed IT support service provider. As IT outsourcing is subscription-based, it’s cheaper than building a permanent, physical IT infrastructure loaded with the latest hardware and software.’

Use The IT Support Company’s Software For Your Business Operations

As already mentioned, purchasing computer software can be a very stressful and costly endeavor. That’s why you should know exactly what you want and how much money you’re willing to spend. It will help you narrow down your choices. There are many different types of software on the market, and majority of them are really expensive. You’ll want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than necessary, otherwise you’ll be wasting resources that you’ll be unable to get back. Fortunately, managed IT support companies buy and maintain their own software, which they use for helping their clients.

It’s essential to take note that the cost of purchasing software updates can be expensive, too. Many factors affect the price of a software update. The first is the type of update to be created. For example, the initial installation costs more than the full installation or upgrade. The size of the update also plays a role. Large updates that include a lot of new features and changes will likely cost more than smaller updates that only fix bugs or make minor changes.

Another factor to consider when determining a software update’s price is the time spent creating the update. The smaller updates that can be done in less than a day, such as fixing a virus or making a software update to help with computer compatibility with the latest operating system, can be a bit cheaper than the larger, complex, and lengthy updates. You can avoid the need to update software or anything related to your IT system when you outsource your IT needs.

Run Your Business Without Downtimes OR Delays

IT outsourcing is a very lucrative option for businesses of any size, especially large ones. The big plus of an outsourcing solution is that it will save the company lots of money in the long run as the outsourced company will do all of the work. The main advantage of an outsourcing provider is that they’ll get their prices lower than those that the company would’ve paid to its own staff, so this is definitely the route to take when your business needs some extra help with the workload.

There are many benefits that can be enjoyed when it comes to hiring managed IT support companies. They’re able to ensure that your system is set up correctly, which means you don’t have to worry about the system breaking down in the future that can be a worrying problem since it will mean losses for your business.

Avoid Wasting Time And Money On Any Project

It’s important to note that IT outsourcing providers are trained to provide the best service possible. It means that they’ll never do things that aren’t required by the client, and they can always assure you that the work they provide is of excellent quality. Of course, as a business owner, you want the best quality because there’s no point in wasting time and money on a project that’s done wrong. The outsourced company will also ensure that everything is up and running smoothly, so you won’t have to worry about any problems happening while you’re focused on other aspects of your company.

Spend Less For Your System’s Round-The-Clock Monitoring

One of the main advantages of an outsourcing approach to your IT management and monitoring is that it allows you to save money and time. With an outsourced IT management company, you can cut back on some of the operational costs, such as fuel, labor, and equipment that you may otherwise spend thousands on with an in-house IT team. An IT manager will be able to provide advice and direction with regards to which areas of your system may need maintenance, updates, or restructuring.

You’ll also be able to gain the advantage of a highly trained and experienced team of IT professionals who can effectively manage and monitor the IT system of your business, as well as any security issues or vulnerabilities. It will mean that your organization’s security is kept topnotch and any vulnerabilities that exist will be promptly fixed. The management software and other tools that the IT manager uses to run your system will also allow you to track the performance of the various departments within your organization, enabling you to see what’s working and what needs to be improved.

Final Thoughts

Every business owner worries about the costs that running their company entails. Outsourcing IT may seem like a new, frightening territory, but it can yield benefits when done correctly. Is IT outsourcing worth it? Based on the discussion above and knowing the intrinsic value of implementing technology to your business operations, the easy answer is ‘yes.’

