How to improve career growth through technology

Technology has changed our lives in more ways than one. In our free time, we use our smartphones and other mobile devices or desktops to surf the internet and online shop or speak to our friends and family. We may also invest in game consoles and play intensive games with realistic graphics that seemed unattainable a few years ago.

There is no denying how technology has impacted our lives – and for the better – but when it comes to technology and careers, we can forget that it’s just as, if not more important, for us to embrace.

Technology can help us develop new skills as well as build on the ones we already have, making us more valuable in our industries. We can utilize the world of tech to not only improve ourselves, but to also look for new job prospects. Want to know how technology can improve your skillset and offer career growth and added opportunity? The following guide will explain how, as well as ways to utilize technology in your day-to-day life.

Learn to Use Industry-Specific Software

While there is generic software that can be used across multiple industries such as Microsoft Office, there may be industry-specific software that was designed for your industry only. Many companies may offer training and an in-depth onboarding process, but that may not always be the case.

You may have to become familiar with the software before applying to certain jobs as it is listed as a requirement in the job specification. However, even if they do offer an onboarding process, being knowledgeable in the software and knowing how to use it will give you an advantage over other applicants.

That being said, here is a list of software you should familiarize yourself with. While you will not need to be a pro, being capable will go a long way when trying to grow your career.

Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Google Docs

Slack

Trello

Dropbox

Social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

QuickBooks

Xero

If you are fortunate enough to know the software most companies within your industry use, then use this to your advantage and look for guides and tutorials on how to use them. Luckily, there are many free online tutorials that you can watch and learn from, aiding your career growth.

Take Online Courses

Online courses are becoming much more popular in today’s digital sphere, with colleges offering a traditional university course as well as an online equivalent. For instance, people in full-time work can now complete an online MBA in engineering in their spare time so that they can continue building their skillset and earning credentials that will offer career growth.

This is can be very important in certain fields such as engineering, as you will wish to continue developing your engineering and leadership skills while being able to keep your current job. For more information on the importance of acquiring an MBA education for general managers, click here.

There will always be courses to take online, so be sure to apply for the ones that can offer you proper ways to grow your career and improve your career prospects.

Take Advantage of Time-Management Apps

Time-management apps can be viewed as a blessing and a curse. This is because they keep us on track with our work and allow us to hit deadlines (a blessing), but they also hold us accountable (a curse). Taking advantage of time-management apps, however, will improve your organizational skills and help you become a better employee.

Tools such as RescueTime help you stay focused and motivated. You will be able to see where you spend your time the most and highlight areas of improvement. Once you know your worst distractions, you can block such sites so that you do not have access to them while working, improving your productivity.

There are, however, many time-management apps for you to consider. All you have to do is find the right one for you and your work style. For those who struggle to keep on top of all their tasks, here are the best time-management apps so far:

Remember The Milk

Toggl

Dropbox

GoodSync

Pocket

Investing in a time-management app can not only help you stay focused in the office, but they can also help you maintain a work-life balance. Knowing what you have to do before starting work and what you have to do during work hours can stop you from worrying about finding time to complete these tasks, harming your focus and productivity.

New technology enters the market at an alarming rate, and a newly released piece of software could be a staple within your industry or place of work. While you will not want to take every software release seriously or need to become an expert, keeping tabs on new technology can show your employers that you have a sharp-eye and are serious about any industry changes that may come your way. This level of commitment can make you stand out against the other employees; however, it also keeps your skills sharp and reduces the risk of you being caught off-guard if anything were to change.

Take Netflix, for example. Netflix revolutionized the way people watch TV and movies. This streaming service coined the term “binge watching,” which simply means that people will watch several episodes in one sitting. This has caused issues for traditional broadcasting services that would air an episode a week. Younger generations that have adapted to Netflix style viewing are less likely to have the patience to watch a series that isn’t fully uploaded online for them to “binge.”

Disruptive technology has shaped many industries. Here are some examples of how industry types have changed throughout the years.

Technology is here to stay. Therefore, it is within your best interests to embrace tech and look for ways in which you can leverage it in your day-to-day life. As an employee who is looking for ways to improve career progression, technology can help you be more productive in the workplace but also give you countless education opportunities, such as online study.

