How to migrate from Magento 1 to Magento 2 effortlessly with FireBear Improved Import and Export

Haven’t done migrating your Magento 1 store yet? Now it’s high time to tend to the matter. With less than a month left till the Magento 1 end-of-life, you still have a chance to find reliable service providers who’ll make you migration stress-free. Want to learn how to find them? Explore the post below.

From dying Magento 1 to prospering Magento 2

June 30, 2020, is the date of the end of official Magento 1 support. From the time no updates, functionality improvements, or any kind of security patches will be released for the system.

No proper site security means a drastic downfall of positions in search results for your site. Customers also will see the mark provided by search engines that your store is not safe to browse. You lose plenty of potential customers, for they simply won’t be able to see you. If payments in your store can not be secured, none of the existing payment providers will support your business. And what is ecommerce without actualized payments?

However, even though the situation seems rather depressing, you can turn the events into your favor. What you need is to select the one platform to migrate to that will ensure your business will prosper. And as you can guess, we believe this platform is Magento 2.

Magento 2 can become a great helper in delivering your services to the general public. Being the only platform that is the base for 12% estores throughout the world, Magento 2 can bring new life to your business. From the technical point, Magento 2 enhances almost every part of the previous functionality and increases the overall performance of any site.

Another peculiarity of transition from Magento to Magento 2 is staying within the same ecosystem. You’ve probably learned the community in and out up to this date and know how incredibly professional its participants are. Among these people, you can always find those who can solve any Magento issue. And these profound developers are the ones who can perform your Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration with the best outcome.

FireBear migration services

FireBear is your choice of Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration provider if you are looking for an agency with 10+ years of expertise in Magento. Seasoned in delivering services of Magento 2 ERP, CRM, dropshipping integrations, custom development, and enterprise consulting, the FireBear team knows it all about Magento 1 and Magento 2 specifics.

Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration with FireBear is based on the logic of Improved Import and Export — a bestseller among data management software. By transferring a Magento 1 database fully or partially, the team performs a seamless transition of your store to Magento 2 fast, relieving you from the fear to migrate in time and lose anything along the way.

Using a single functionality for migration FireBear is able to provide:

Full-cycle data migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2 Open Source, Commerce, and Commerce Cloud.

Assisted migration for customizations and themes, or third-party software.

Fixed migration cost with no extra payments required.

Visit the FireBear site to learn about the team more.

About Improved Import and Export

FireBear Improved Import and Export is the unique way of running Magento to Magento 2 migration as the tool single-handedly can move databases of all sizes and avoid any kind of data-related issues during the process.

The extension uses data transfers as a method for routine automation, providing omnichannel experience, and all kinds of cross-platform integrations. Improved Import and Export is able to retrieve data from multiple sources, including APIs, cloud services, etc. Among its most prominent features, you can find.

All Magento 1 and Magento 2 entity support.

Data transfers via REST and SOAP API, Google Drive, Google Sheets, FTP/SFTP, URL, Dropbox, files.

Processing of CSV, XML, Excel XLSX, ODS, and Json files (and their versions in ZIP and TAR).

Manual transfers or automatic updates via cron schedules.

Mapping functionality.

Improved Import and Export is a great example of a tool that can be beneficial throughout the years in multiple use-cases. Thanks to the great flexibility of the extension, it can become your powerful assistant in both everyday routines and in complex projects.

Also, FireBear offers a free Magento 2 migration add-on for Improved Import and Export, which allows you to try out simple migrations and get a glimpse of the FireBear services. The details of the software can be found at the FireBear site.

Get extra with the Magento 2 and SAP integration add-on

To support a new page in your business history, you can add extra functionality to increase data management efficiency. An ERP would be a good choice, and Improved Import and Export has all means to connect Magento 2 with any kind of third-party software, including such giants as SAP.

Whether it’s SAP HANA, SAP Business One, or other SAP ERP suites, Magento 2 SAP integration add-on of Improved Import and Export can deliver their services directly to your Magento 2 store. With the software you get:

Seamless bilateral data synchronization between Magento 2 and SAP ERP.

Direct API connection.

Full entity support, including B2B.

CSV, XML, XLSX, ODS, Json, ZIP, and TAR format support.

Infusing your business with extra management options will help to automate backend operations and save time and efforts spent on a daily routine.

Follow the FireBear site to see more solutions focused on improving management experience within Magento 2.

