Remote work in the coronavirus economy [Infographic]

As COVID-19 continues to spread, national and local governments are urging residents to avoid public spaces as much as possible. As a result, more people will be working from home than ever – dramatically rising from the 4 million people who were already working remotely at the beginning of 2020. In other words, the Coronavirus has completely reshaped the workforce.

While the work-from-home trend is only temporary, operation away from the traditional work environment comes with a fleet of challenges and benefits. Saying this, teams are seeking new tools, support, and management styles to improve their virtual work ergonomics.

The primary challenges of remote work include feelings of loneliness, slipped performance due to a lack of management, and virtual system overhauls. On the other hand, this flexibility can go on to teach employees how to take better care of themselves, and provide them with opportunities to feel less stressed, more productive, and be more satisfied with their job.

Knowing this, the best way to optimize your out-of-office productivity is to use technology in combination with learning remote work etiquette. Try online platforms designed to help remote teams work together, such as Slack, and use 5-6GHz networks ideal for connecting to business applications.

Regarding remote coworking, consider the words of Greg Caplain – the CEO and co-founder of Remote Year – which say, “Good remote workers understand the importance of communicating clearly with their team in any medium they’re using.” In other words, you can help your team adapt and keep themselves on track with real-time analytics and reporting platforms.

For more tips and tech on improving remote work in the coronavirus economy, check out the infographic below.

