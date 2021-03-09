Sponsored brand video ads guide for small-market Amazon stores

Do you run an e-commerce store in one of Amazon’s smaller markets? If so, we have got some good news for you!

Amazon has rolled out Sponsored Brands video ads for sellers in France, Italy, Spain, and India. The feature comes with big expectations, having previously impressed in the major Amazon marketplaces—the US and the UK, making the regional store owners feel rightly excited about it.

This could be an opportunity for you to increase your business’s visibility and sales.

Sponsored Brands video ads are ad-types from Amazon, available to sellers with Brand Registry. These are short videos, usually 15 to 30 seconds long, designed to promote products as part of a brand’s PPC campaigns.They are the latest additions to the Sponsored Brands feature on Amazon, which already includes powerful ad formats like Product collection and Store spotlight.

Sponsored Brands video ads are typically displayed below the fold on the first page of the shopping results on Amazon. Unlike other ad types and formats, they take up a much larger real estate, which makes them stand out from other paid and organic results. They consist of two parts: i) a video that auto-plays without requiring any action from the user, and ii) a thumbnail, which includes product image, price, reviews, and shipping information.

Why video ads for Amazon?

Sponsored video ads have been found to be the most effective ad-types in terms of conversions and ROAS on Amazon.

In a test campaign, a China-based consumer electronics brand saw a 3.3X increase in their return on advertising spend using video ads for their US store. The campaign further contributed to 25% of the total sales generated through paid ads by the company during the reporting period. You can read the complete case study here.

Higher click-through rates and conversions and lower advertising cost of sale (ACoS) are some obvious benefits of Amazon Sponsored Brand video ads. Compared to other ad-types, these ads tend to cost cheaper and bring more qualified traffic to your store.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise given the power of videos in present-day marketing. People love consuming videos. Customers retain video information longer than other content formats. Videos are the perfect tools for communicating your message to your audiences in the most effective way.

To get started with Sponsored Brand video ads, make sure that you are enrolled in the Brand Registry program on Amazon. Once done, follow these steps:

Sign in to your seller central

Hover to the “Advertising” tab, select “Campaign Manager”, and then “Create your campaign now”

Next, select “Sponsored Brands” with “Video” as the ad format

Enter your campaign name, budget, and target keywords. Choose the product you want to advertise, and simply submit the ad for review.

It must be mentioned here that Amazon Sponsored Brand video ads allow you to choose a landing page of your choice. You can send the paid traffic either to your Amazon store page, category page, or the product page itself.

Amazon video ads requirements

There are a few things to keep in mind when producing video content for your sponsored ad campaign:

Use only 1 audio stream

Keep the aspect ratio to a minimum of 16:9

Avoid pillarbox or letterbox formats

Make sure the runtime is less than 45 seconds

The file format should be in MP4 or MOV

The video must not contain customer reviews or discount promotions

Avoid blurry or unclear visuals

Check out this guide from Amazon to learn more.

Amazon video ad examples

Finally, here are some Sponsored Brands video ad examples from the US market for your better understanding:

Masticating Juicer from ZCGIOBN

Fidget Spinner from Gigilli

Power Drill from Avid Power Store

Conclusion

To succeed on Amazon, you need to work on improving your brand’s visibility continuously. Running Amazon Sponsored Brands video ads is one way of how you can achieve that. So what do you say? Will you be using video ads to promote your small-market Amazon store?

