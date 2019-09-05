Does your passion lie within the evolving intersection between finance and technology? If so, this might be the start of something great. Every business needs the most efficient, effective and affordable means of handling its finances, and technology is naturally the best solution.

It’s safe to say that fintech is set to be a formidable force in the world’s economy. Fintech startups are taking traditional banks and financial institutions by surprise, offering businesses and consumers a more powerful and valuable set of financial services. The explosion of cryptocurrency and blockchain paints a vivid picture here.

But, what does this mean for you? Well, demand for educated and skilled professionals in the fintech industry will grow astronomically in the coming years, which means that now is a better time than ever to make this your career path of choice. With this in mind, here are the 6 best careers in fintech right now.

Financial Analyst

Financial analysts use their research and analytical skills to determine a suitable budget for a business based on past expenditure and incoming forecasts. You can either work for a specific company or in a fintech company that develops tools for their clients to analyze their own financial data.

According to Payscale, the median salary for a financial analyst is $59,915 per year, but many make well over $80,000. While educational requirements can be as low as a bachelor’s degree, a master’s will prove highly in your favor when it comes to employment opportunities. Check out this online masters in finance in Boston for an idea of what to expect.

Data Specialist

Data pertaining to the daily habits of consumers is becoming immeasurably valuable to businesses as the means for obtaining it becomes more accurate and accessible. However, this isn’t only for the sake of improving marketing strategies and targeting audiences with more relevant ads.

Another important use of data is to provide better financial services to both consumers and businesses. This allows companies to gain a better understanding of their markets and customers. Therefore, the need for data specialists in finance is greater than ever. This can include financial data analysts, chief data officers, and data scientists.

Blockchain Developer

As you may already know, blockchain technology is taking the world by storm and seeping its way into many aspects of our daily lives. Many companies are taking an interest in its potential as a tool for research, security, finance and more. If you’re interested in software development, delving into blockchain will provide many lucrative career opportunities.

There’s no specific job outlook for this sector, but the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 24% job growth in the software development industry by 2026, putting it well above average. The median salary for software developers is $103,560, but those in the blockchain sector usually earn much more.

Compliance Specialist

One of the biggest challenges that come with the growth of the fintech sector is the greater need for compliance and regulations. As reported by Reuters, even if we go back to the financial crisis, one major area that still saw growth was compliance and legal areas.

This is especially apparent in today’s highly unregulated cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The job of a compliance specialist involves auditing an organization’s compliance with relevant regulations, resolving issues and staying up to date with regulatory changes. Median salaries range by source, but you can expect to earn around $60,000 per year.

Financial Apps Developer

Demand for mobile payment solutions is growing exponentially, and those with the ability to develop them are subsequently paid well for their expertise. Younger generations have a growing desire to gain better control of their personal finances, which is why apps like Mint, Acorns, and Robinhood do so well.

This makes finance-related apps one of the most lucrative sectors in the mobile app industry. By delving into this potential-rich component of fintech, your skills will be in high demand by development companies looking to cash in on the industry before their competitors do. According to Glassdoor, app developers make well over $100,000 on average.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Another sector that will continue to see red hot demand is financial cybersecurity. After all, hackers will always choose to go where the money is first. A study by the X-Force research team at IBM found that, since 2016, no other industry was attacked more than financial services.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, 3.5 million positions in cybersecurity will be unfilled by 2021. There are very few industries that will ever see such a strong demand. The top 10% of cybersecurity analysts make over $117,000 per year according to Payscale, while the median annual salary is $76,000.

Improving Your Fintech Employability

Outside of obtaining a relevant degree in your chosen field, there are some skills that are worth building in order to improve your employability in the fintech industry. A report by eFinancialCareers lists the following technology skills as the most searched by recruiters in their database:

Murex: Familiarity with Murex as part of a broader list of technical skills is often searched for as consultancies see it as an important skill for members of their strategy teams.

C#: As one of the most popular programming languages in the world, it should come as no surprise that many employers in the fintech industry see it as a valuable skill, especially in risk and analytics teams. C# is in high demand by banking institutions to help them devise tools to calculate their risk-weighted assets.

Java: Java is one of the most commonly required skills in job listings, while also being in short supply. Investment banker positions almost always require knowledge of Java, and companies such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and UBS are in great need of Java programmers.

Python: Major U.S. banks are hiring thousands of Python developers to crank out code for their products. It’s becoming an increasingly mainstream language, and knowing it will greatly increase your employability.

Conclusion

All that’s left to do is choose the right career, get any required education and start building your skills. Rest assured that your efforts will pay off in due course, as fintech is the industry to be in both now and in the future.

